Could it be that Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, asked Donald Trump to take part in the ongoing Israel-Iran war? It’s no surprise that the growing conflict between the United States and Iran has sparked fierce debate in American politics. Multiple critics argue that Trump was influenced by Netanyahu to intensify the war. Now, the argument has surfaced again in a recent opinion letter claiming Israel’s leader influenced Washington toward military action.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the letter alleges that the biggest threat to both the United States and Israel is not Iran but the political leadership supporting the conflict. The writer claims the Trump administration has struggled to explain why it initiated bombing operations against Iran. He believes that Netanyahu’s long-standing push is the major reason behind it.

Recent reports also highlight the close coordination between the two leaders. Trump said in a phone interview that decisions about the war’s conclusion would be made together with Netanyahu, further supporting the letter’s claim. “I think it’s mutual… we’ve been talking,” Trump said, adding that he would make a final decision “at the right time.”

BREAKING: 🚨🇺🇸 🇮🇱 Trump “felt like he didn’t have a choice” to refuse starting a war of agression against Iran, according to a source for the Washington Post. Trump joined the terrorist campaign because Netanyahu informed him Israel would attack Iran with or without the… pic.twitter.com/iemKoOYobo — ADAM (@AdameMedia) March 8, 2026

Earlier this year, the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes against **Iran**ian targets. This triggered retaliatory attacks and escalating tensions across the Middle East. Analysts say the campaign dramatically reshaped the region’s security landscape and raised global concern.

Furthermore, several other reports claim that Benjamin Netanyahu had been advocating for tougher action against Iran for months. A report obtained through officials familiar with internal discussions said the Israeli leader personally persuaded Donald Trump to carry out military strikes. He also pushed Trump to pursue diplomatic talks with Tehran.

However, Netanyahu has strongly rejected claims that he pressured Washington into war. In a television interview, he called the idea “ridiculous,” insisting Trump made the decisions independently. “Donald Trump is the strongest leader in the world. He does what he thinks is right for America,” Netanyahu said.

The opinion letter also argues that other global powers like Russia, China, and North Korea pose greater long-term threats to U.S. security than Iran. It criticizes Washington’s focus on Tehran, while tensions with those countries are much more important in shaping global politics.

The author also raised concerns about domestic issues in the United States, including inflation and public health challenges. The letter suggested that military action abroad distracts from problems at home.

Trump supporters argue that Iran’s leadership poses a serious threat to regional stability and to Israel’s security. Critics, however, warn that deeper U.S. involvement risks dragging the country into a prolonged war in the Middle East.

Netanyahu flew to Trump and told him he was going in and Trump would look like a fool with his great Armada doing nothing. So they started the war together. — GoldenWater (@wonky_tusk) March 3, 2026

The letter also highlighted the broader historical argument about presidential war powers. Over the decades, multiple U.S. leaders have launched military operations without formal declarations of war from Congress. Past examples include actions ordered by Barack Obama in Libya in 2011, Bill Clinton during the NATO bombing campaign in Serbia in 1999, and Ronald Reagan during operations in Libya and Grenada.