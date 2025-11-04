Trump Issues ‘Death Wish’ Warning to Americans Ahead of Gubernatorial Elections

Donald Trump made a last-minute appeal to voters on Monday, just hours before Election Day began in key states across the country. These are state gubernatorial elections (governor races) in Virginia and New Jersey, scheduled around November 2025.

The 79-year-old posted on his favorite platform, Truth Social, and urged citizens not to vote for New Jersey and Virginia Gubernatorial Candidates Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger.

He requested supporters to “VOTE REPUBLICAN for massive Energy Cost reductions, large-scale Tax Cuts, and basic Common Sense,” promising that under his leadership, gasoline prices would fall to around $2 per gallon.

The President also issued a stark warning about Democratic leadership, claiming that “with the Democrats, you’ll be paying $4, $5, and $6 a gallon” and that energy costs and crime rates would massively increase.

President Trump On Truth Social:

Vote For The Democrats Is A DEATH WISH! pic.twitter.com/qPRHBVpJNa — AntWokFootBall (@WokBall) November 3, 2025

Trump showcased his deep hatred for the opposition party and claimed that a Democratic victory was a “death wish.” Trump has been particularly vocal in Virginia’s gubernatorial race, saying Republican nominee Winsome Earle-Sears “must win” against Democrat Abigail Spanberger. However, he has not officially endorsed New Jersey’s Republican candidate, Jack Ciattarelli.

According to POTUS, people should not vote for Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger as they support liberal policies he opposes, such as transgender rights, men competing in women’s sports, high crime, and expensive energy prices. The remark comes as part of a bigger political agenda for the GOP.

With the government shutdown, which began on October 1, 2025, the Republican Party’s credibility was at stake, and millions demanded answers to what went wrong. Trump remained quiet for a while after the shutdown, but in a late-night post on Truth Social, he spoke about it.

The Republican Party, along with him, claimed that Democrats were responsible for it. He accused the Democrats of pushing for extreme spending measures, including proposals to offer health care to undocumented immigrants.

At a time when the GOP’s image remains fragile, a victory would boost his party’s momentum and make his leadership appear stronger ahead of future elections. Meanwhile, polls indicate the Virginia race is leaning towards the Democrats, with a recent Emerson College/The Hill survey showing Spanberger ahead 55% to 44%-New Jersey’s race.

FINAL 2025 PREDICTIONS:

VA Gov: Safe D🟦

Spanberger+14

VA LT Gov: Safe D🟦

Hashmi+11.5

VA AG: Leans D🟦

Jones+2

NJ Gov: Likely D🟦

Sherrill+7

VA HoD: Safe D🟦

64-36 D

NJ GA: Safe D 🟦

53-27 D

NYC Mayor: Safe Mamdani🟦

Mamdani 50%

Cuomo 30%

Sliwa 20%

In short, I expect a blue wave pic.twitter.com/SWdGMiztUo — Joe (@JoeNC05) November 3, 2025

Trump had stayed out of the governor’s race until the very last minute, as he had been making efforts in recent days, holding a tele-rally with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and asking MAGA fans to vote for Republicans for a “great and very affordable life.”

Last Saturday, in a series of posts on Truth Social, Donald Trump accused the Democrats of ruining the country. He asserted that they never get the chance to rule America again. Democrats have pushed to include an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies. At the same time, Republicans have resisted, accusing them of overspending as the shutdown entered another month.

“Remember, Republicans, the Democrats will get rid of the filibuster as soon as they can,” Trump wrote. “They’ll pack the Supreme Court, add two new states, and gain more electoral votes. Don’t be weak – fight and win!” he said.

“Remember, Republicans, regardless of the Schumer Shutdown, the Democrats will terminate the Filibuster the first chance they get,” Trump wrote Saturday evening on Truth Social. “They will Pack the Supreme Court, pick up two States, and add at least 8 Electoral Votes. Trump to… — ZIP (@Ken1Zip13) November 2, 2025

Trump reassured everyone that Republicans would soon “end the shutdown, pass our agenda, and make life better for Americans.” He added, “This is about more than a shutdown-it’s about saving our country.”

Close sources claimed that Trump’s frequent online rambling is a planned attempt to energize Republicans and pressure Congress into agreeing to a deal that fits his goals. Earlier, he blamed Joe Biden for everything, and now he would blame anyone else from the party. He wants to desperately show his party as the united one and blame others at the slightest hint of crisis.