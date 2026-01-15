As the U.S., Denmark, and Greenland initiate talks over Greenland’s ownership, the island’s residents are mired in fear. In recent weeks, Donald Trump has made repeated threats of acquiring the Arctic territory from Denmark by force.

On Wednesday, Denmark and Greenland’s foreign ministers met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. However, the officials failed to reach common ground.

Denmark’s Lars Løkke Rasmussen said that while the meeting was constructive, there remains a fundamental disagreement over the matter. Meanwhile, the people who actually belong to the island , the 57,000 Greenlanders, face an uncertain future.

Following the meeting, the island’s citizens expressed their concerns. While some are worried about an American military takeover, others are hopeful for a peaceful conclusion through dialogue.

Knud Olsen Edge, a resident of Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, said in an interview with The Associated Press, “I hope the dialogue starts now. Because I still believe that’s the right approach to it. And also wanting to hear what the demands are.”

Another citizen, Maya Martinsen, said the thought of an American strike is “nerve-wrecking.” She added, “I’m sure the Danish and Greenlandic people are mostly on the same side, but it is nerve-wracking that the Americans aren’t like changing their mind, and if they should attack them. I think it’s important that they have that meeting.”

Nuuk resident Geng Lastein said people have been living in fear since the band hope that such an operation is not carried out in their territory.

She said, “Trump is unpredictable, so we actually don’t know what he [is] going to do after what happened in Venezuela. I think people got really scared if, you know, but we hope it will not.”

Ivaana Egede Larsen, a 43-year-old Greenlandic woman, told Agence France-Presse that she feels a little relieved after the meeting among officials from the U.S., Denmark, and Greenland.

She explained, “I am more calm now, and I feel more safe. Our hearts have felt very unsafe lately because of Trump’s very direct, very aggressive way of talking about Greenland.”

As the meeting continued, Greenlanders waved the territory’s red-and-white flags in their homes as a symbol of national unity, while officials worked to decide the island’s fate.

Greenland has been a part of the Kingdom of Denmark for centuries and was granted autonomous status in 1979. The island is a self-governing territory, but its foreign and defense affairs are handled by Denmark.

After a military operation in Venezuela and the capture of its leader, Trump has publicly expressed his desire to take over the island. The POTUS has announced that he will be gaining control of the territory one way or another, whether his NATO allies like it or not.

Recent reports suggested that the President was already working on an invasion plan to annex Greenland from Denmark. Trump claims that if the US does not act fast enough, Russia or China could colonize the resource-rich island. On the other hand, the local inhabitants continue to hope for peace and wish that their lives are not disrupted.