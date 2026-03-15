Trump Is Handing Out His Signature Shoes to Cabinet Members — ‘Everybody’s Afraid Not to Wear Them’

Donald Trump reportedly wants his core team to copy his fashion choices, especially when it comes to the shoes. While building his Cabinet for his second term as president, he made sure to surround himself with yes-men who would agree with him without questioning. However, it appears he isn’t satisfied with his advisors simply echoing his opinions. According to The Wall Street Journal, President Trump wants members of his cabinet to mimic his fashion choices.

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Trump has a known obsession with the shoe brand Florsheim. His signature look is incomplete without a pair of $145 Oxfords from the brand. The brand gained wider attention when Michael Jackson wore similar shoes while performing his iconic moonwalk. POTUS loves the shoes so much that insiders often joke that the leather oxfords have now become a MAGA status symbol.

📸 Marco Rubio wearing oversized shoes that Trump ordered for him by just guessing his size. Trump has been buying $145 Florsheim dress shoes for allies, using the gifts as a lighthearted way to encourage loyalty and unity within his circle. Source: The Times pic.twitter.com/1EuyKSRYqy — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 11, 2026

​He has reportedly been handing out shoes from the same brand to the members of his inner circle, including lawmakers, VIPs, agency heads, White House advisors, and his close friends. His friends and advisors have been spotted wearing Florsheim monk straps and loafers in black and brown during important events.

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During a gathering in Davos, Switzerland, Trump and his advisors, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, and Steve Witkoff, who serves as a special envoy to the Middle East, were all spotted wearing the same shoes. One insider joked, “All the boys have them.” Another chimed in, “Everybody’s afraid not to wear them.”

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Social media users were quick to point out that while the shoes looked classy, some of them got them in the wrong size. Some netizens joked that Trump would make them wear the shoes whether or not they fit them.

Donald Trump has become something of a sole man. His cabinet members and White House visitors report that the President has developed a penchant for handing out $145 (£108) Florsheim shoes in an effort to up their sartorial game. In his Life of Johnson, Boswell reported that… pic.twitter.com/qi3ousqtXL — The Spectator (@spectator) March 11, 2026

​One photo of Marco Rubio shows him wearing oversized shoes, making it really difficult for him to walk. One X user commented under the photo, noting that Trump has so much control over his minions that Rubio is not even allowed to remove the ill-fitting shoes: “Knowing the second Marco Rubio put the oversized shoes on, and not removing them immediately due to being too big, shows you just how much power Trump has over this Cabinet… Speaking of which – Marco, you look like a little kid trying on Daddy’s shoes.”

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It wasn’t only Rubio who was seen limping because of the shoes. Another user shared the same photo and questioned Trump’s leadership qualities, “Nothing says ‘strong leadership’ like making everyone around you match your sneakers. When politics starts looking like a loyalty dress code, you know something’s off.”

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A third user pointed out that it is a pattern in most “dictators” to control the dress code. “It’s a fine line with wannabe dictators. Kim Jong Un in North Korea has literally mandated that only HE can have a certain haircut. I don’t know if Mao Tse-tung mandated his style of dress or most Chinese adopted it out of fealty.”

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