Trump Introduces “Donroe Doctrine,” Then Tries to Walk It Back — “I Didn’t Call It That”

Donald Trump has built a reputation for renaming long-established words and places, but more recently, he took an unusual turn by trying to disown a word he himself created.

Following America’s attack on Venezuela, Trump claimed out of nowhere that the country was now part of the “Donroe Doctrine”, which appeared to be a play on the phrase Monroe Doctrine, referring to the 1823 policy of former President James Monroe that mentioned that the meddling of European nations in the U.S. would be considered as a hostile act.

Talking about the same, Trump had said, “The Monroe Doctrine is a big deal, but we’ve superseded it by a lot. By a real lot. They now call it the ‘Donroe Doctrine.’” Now, in a Thursday interview on Fox News, host Sean Hannity asked Trump, “Are you calling it the ‘Donroe Doctrine?”

The “Donroe Doctrine” is officially here. @ishaantharoor breaks down how the U.S. is dusting off 1823-era policy to reshape the Western Hemisphere in 2026. From “Operation Absolute Resolve” to the “Trump Corollary,” this is the most aggressive pivot in decades.

To this, Trump did not own up and instead replied, “Well, they call it the ‘Donroe’—I didn’t call it that, but they’re calling it. It’s the Monroe Doctrine, but now they call it the ‘Donroe Doctrine,’ which is basically safety for this part of world.”

He then added, “Yeah, I mean, it’s pretty simple. We don’t want drugs pouring into our country. We don’t want bad people coming into our country like happened for four years under Biden, who was a disgrace.”

While Trump did make an unusual move by refusing to take credit for renaming the term, he did keep on track by dragging in former President Joe Biden’s name in his interview without any necessary reason.

It should be noted here that a “Nov. 2025 National Security Strategy document described the ‘Trump Corollary’ to the Monroe Doctrine, though the term ‘Donroe Doctrine’ wasn’t used,” as Irish Star reported.

The phrase Donroe Doctrine had naturally captured the interest of netizens as they offered their insights on the same under an article on X that discussed the term and its implications. One user commented, “Worry such reshaped doctrine doesn’t result into the reincarnation of a new Adolf Hitler of 21st century.”

The invasion of Venezuela has nothing to do with American security. Venezuela is not a security threat to the U.S.. This is about making Trump’s oil industry and Wall Street friends rich. Trump’s foreign policy – the Middle East, Russia, Venezuela – is fundamentally corrupt. pic.twitter.com/alGWtnjrSO — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 4, 2026

Another one added, “sharp warning shot to the hemisphere. What’s being framed as “hemispheric stability” looks more like coercive primacy—Monroe Doctrine redux with 21st-century tools. the Trump Corollary suggests Washington is done pretending it’s just another partner in the Americas.”

A third user chimed in, “Munroe doctrine to Donroe doctrine logically means only one thing consolidating west against east; the resurgence of modern-day-ColdWar; and few here and there lootings in the name of business.”

After the attack on Venezuela, Trump had claimed that the US would “run” the country till things stabilized there. He also mentioned at a press conference in Mar-a-Lago, “American dominance in the western hemisphere will never be questioned again.”

Moreover, Trump has also often spoken about America’s potential involvement in the internal matters of other countries, including Cuba, Colombia, Mexico, and Greenland.

Trump’s attempted invasion of Venezuela led to the country declaring a state of emergency and armed biker gangs have now been seen patrolling the streets to find out individuals who happen to be in favor of America’s attack and Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro’s capture.