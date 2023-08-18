Kanye West's Ex-Publicist Trevian Kutti Charged in Trump Indictment for 2020 Election Reversal Bid

In a surprising turn of events, Kanye West's former publicist, Trevian Kutti, has been charged with a 41-count indictment for her alleged involvement in attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. The indictment, filed by the Fulton County district attorney's office, includes 19 names, notably former President Donald Trump, accused of leading efforts to discredit President Joe Biden's victory.

The indictment stems from the tumultuous period surrounding the beginning of January 2021, when fervent attempts were made to challenge the legitimacy of President Biden's election. As mentioned by OK Magazine, among those charged, Trevian Kutti stands out for her alleged actions that targeted a Fulton County election worker, Ruby Freeman.

Kutti, who had a professional association with Kanye West dating back to 2018, is accused of visiting Freeman's home on January 4, 2021, and attempting to coerce her into confessing to fabricated allegations of election fraud. According to prosecutors, Kutti introduced herself as a "crisis manager" sent by a "high-profile individual," aiming to pressure Freeman into cooperation.

Trevian Kutti, former publicist for Kanye West, was indicted today for her role in pressuring Fullton County election worker Ruby Freeman, as shown here in this video.pic.twitter.com/SMGUHKmxaU — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 15, 2023

Disturbingly, bodycam footage obtained by Reuters reveals Kutti's unsettling dialogue with Freeman. In the recording, Kutti can be heard offering to "move" and "secure" Freeman's residence while hinting at unspecified disruptions to Freeman's freedom and that of her family members. These tactics prompted Freeman to call 911 out of concern for her safety.

Kutti's words took on a sinister tone during the conversation with Freeman. She insinuated that Freeman was a "loose end" that needed to be dealt with, invoking a sense of intimidation. These actions occurred just days before the notorious Capitol riots on January 6, 2021, in Washington D.C. further amplifying the gravity of the situation.

As a consequence of her alleged actions, Kutti has been charged with multiple counts. One count accuses her of misleading conduct towards Freeman with the intent to influence her testimony in an official proceeding concerning events at the State Farm Arena related to the November 3, 2020, Presidential Election in Georgia. Another charge alleges that Kutti conspired to solicit false statements and writings from Freeman, going as far as making a false statement and representation about the election events.

The indictment reflects the seriousness of the charges against Kutti, portraying her as a key player in a wider effort to undermine the democratic process. The timing of her actions, closely preceding the Capitol riots, points to a potential connection between these activities and the subsequent events that shocked the nation and the world.

This indictment serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of democratic institutions and the lengths to which some individuals may go in their attempts to subvert the will of the people. The alleged involvement of a former publicist with ties to a celebrity figure underscores the diversity of those implicated in such efforts.

As the legal process unfolds, Kutti's case will likely attract significant attention, drawing further scrutiny to the events leading up to and following the 2020 election. The indictment not only sheds light on Kutti's alleged actions but also highlights the broader implications of attempts to overturn election results through dubious means.

