Trump Impersonates Elon Musk and Calls Him a ‘Super Genius Guy,’ Draws Laughter From Crowd

Two weeks after former president Donald Trump survived his Pennsylvania assassination attempt, Tesla CEO Elon Musk endorsed the Republican leader. “I love Elon. He’s great,” Trump boasted during a Nashville rally days after. He rambled, “He endorsed me and great endorsement and everything else, but not everybody has to have an electric car.” According to CNBC, Trump continued, “I love Elon Musk. We have to make life good for us smart people. And he’s as smart as you get. He gives me $45 million a month! C’mon. Not $45 million. He gives me $45 million a month.” Last week, to the delight of the audience, the GOP nominee mimicked Musk's actions while expressing his admiration yet again during his speech at the annual Moms for Liberty conference.

Trump is live on stage doing a HYSTERICAL impression of Elon Musk 😂😂😂😂



These two guys are quickly becoming best friends

pic.twitter.com/OSJ7oUeq9p — George (@BehizyTweets) August 31, 2024

As per Fox News, Trump bragged about Musk's "tremendous endorsement" and called him a "very different kind of a guy as he thinks [when] he talks." "With Elon, it's like, 'Well, you know, I'm doing a new stainless steel hub that can get us around the engines much quicker,’" he described. "'Because there's a problem with the type of engine going into space nowadays...But in the end, I think we can have a good hookup because of the new foils that are coming up,'" Trump added, pretending to be talking about the development of rockets. "And I'm hearing everything that's going through his mind. But he is like, he's a super genius guy," he further gushed.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marc Piasecki

Netizens, amused at their friendship, weighed in on social media. "Trump is live on stage doing a hysterical impression of Elon Musk. These two guys are quickly becoming best friends," an X user noted. Another chimed, "Trump and Musk are a great team together. They could change so many things in this world." In a similar vein, a comment read, "Donald Trump and Elon Musk are inspirations for freedom worldwide. That's why tyrants want to censor X because they give people hope." Meanwhile, one praised, "So nice to see politicians with a sense of humor, who aren’t always so PC."

Donald Trump and Elon Musk are inspirations for freedom worldwide. That's why tyrants want to censor X, because they give people hope. — Mike Justice 🇺🇲 (@justmikejustice) August 31, 2024

A MAGA supporter hoped, "Imagine being in the Oval Office with these two together? ...one day soon this will happen. I bet it would be a constant laughter and mind-blowing at the same time." Reflecting on their camaraderie, another echoed, "Trump and Elon together? Those two are a powerhouse duo!" As the comments poured in, a person added, "I watched...it was awesome! Saw a different side of the president tonight," while another penned, "This guy is better than most stand-up comedians no doubt."

Imagine being in the Oval office with these two together? BTW, One day soon this will happen.



I bet it would be a constant laughter and mind blowing at the same time. — Kagens Looking Glass ™ (@KagensNews) August 31, 2024

After doing an extensive interview on X in August, Trump confirmed another interview with the founder of Space X. "I think we are going to do another one too," he said. "I'm a huge fan of his electric car, I think it's incredible, his car," the Republican leader confessed, but added, "I'm a big fan of electric, but they don't go far and they are expensive."