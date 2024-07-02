Netizens Left Mind-Boggled After Trump Asks How ‘Electric Planes’ Fly if the 'Sun Isn’t Shining’

Former president Donald Trump's bizarre remarks on electric planes, made while attacking Democrats at a recent rally in Chesapeake, Virginia, have left netizens perplexed. Trump, who is known to frequently lambast climate action policies, addressed renewable energy in the latest speech. “All they know is electric. They want electric army tanks. They want electric planes. What happens if the sun isn’t shining while you’re up in the air?” the president wondered out loud, as reported by HuffPost.

OK, we know he is an idiot. But every now and then you have to say, this is GODDAMN IDIOTIC.



Electric planes run ON BATTERIES. His question is like asking, "How can you use an iPhone if it's dark outside."



Oh, I forgot. I he "aced" his dementia-screening test. https://t.co/0wnm7tICDC — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) June 28, 2024

Social media users poked fun at the former president's queries, who had recently also ranted about potential electrocution from electric boats. "With this level of scientific knowledge, the mind boggles that this man ever held the nuclear codes. We must make sure he never does again," an X user mocked, while another questioned, "Does he wonder how his phone works in a dark room?"

Turns out the guy who stares at the sun during an eclipse and urges people to drink bleach doesn't have the strongest grasp on science. https://t.co/Y23JnPt9Qr — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) June 28, 2024

"Trump talks to his crowd like they’re idiots. And they like that," a netizen slammed. "Electricity, a technology that famously does not work in the dark," quipped another. "Does he think all electric-powered things just instantly turn off when the Sun stops shining? These are the questions toddlers ask their kindergarten teachers. It's just not embarrassing when kids ask it," a comment read.

Does he wonder how his phone works in a dark room? — Double_Anarchy (@Double_Anarchy3) June 28, 2024

In a similar vein, someone else trolled, "Well, if the sun isn't shining, maybe we'll have to resort to good old-fashioned paper airplanes!" while another reasoned, "OK, we know he is an idiot. But now and then you have to say, this is GODDAMN IDIOTIC. Electric planes run ON BATTERIES. His question is like asking, 'How can you use an iPhone if it's dark outside.' Oh, I forgot, he 'aced' his dementia-screening test."

As the comments poured in, the anti-Trump GOP group, Republican Voters Against Trump, chimed, "Unsurprisingly, Trump lacks a grasp of basic science." Another user echoed, "Turns out the guy who stares at the sun during an eclipse and urges people to drink bleach doesn't have the strongest grasp on science." Reiterating similar sentiments, a user opined, "I think I can confidently say this is the stupidest man in the country."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Wilson

Trump has long held false and misleading views about climate change and measures to mitigate its impact, as per Newsweek. During his administration, he had repealed about 100 environmental laws and regulations. In October, while campaigning for the 2024 presidency, Trump claimed one would sink if they were in an electric boat because it's heavier and runs out of battery quickly. Trump has also claimed that EVs only last for about half an hour, which is another categorically false claim. Despite the former president's growing friendship with the likes of Elon Musk, it seems if he returns to the White House, he may strongly bat against the electrification of automobiles.