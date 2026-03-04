Trump Impeachment Crusader Heads to Nail-Biter Runoff After Tight Primary

Rep. Al Green, a Texas Democrat, moved forward to a runoff election against freshman Rep. Christian Menefee after a viral stunt at President Trump’s SOTU. This happened Tuesday after neither candidate received a majority in the Democratic primary for Texas’ 18th Congressional District.

Texas law requires a runoff when no candidate gets over 50% of the vote. The AP reported that Menefee led with 46%, while Green had 44.2%, according to Fox News. The two Democrats will meet again on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

Green has been in Congress since 2005. He represented Texas’ 9th District before starting his campaign in the 18th District due to redistricting changes made by Republicans, Fox News reported.

Menefee joined Congress in January after winning a special election to fill the seat of Rep. Sylvester Turner. Turner, who was 70, passed away last March, according to Fox News.

In recent years, Green has gained national attention for his push to impeach Trump. Fox News reported that Green led a push for impeachment in November, marking his fifth attempt to bring charges against the president. According to comments attributed to Green at the time, he said, “We have to participate. This is a participatory democracy. The impeachment requires the hands and the guidance of all of us.”

Green also made news during Trump’s last two addresses to Congress, according to Fox News. The outlet noted that Green was removed from the chamber at the 2026 State of the Union after holding a sign that said “black people aren’t apes.” He was also removed from the 2025 address after refusing to sit down and waving his cane until security escorted him out.

AL GREEN WAS JUST KICKED OUT BY SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON!!! pic.twitter.com/ITo9CmdxGP — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen) March 5, 2025

As Texas Republicans worked on district lines that could threaten several Democratic-held seats, Green stated he planned to continue representing the area where he had served for years. “I am not moving,” Green told local reporters in November, according to Fox News. “So, I announce I will be running for the permanent seat.”

Democratic Representative Al Green of Texas said a depiction of former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as primates that was shared by Trump was ‘not only unacceptable. It is something that is deplorable and something that we will not tolerate’ https://t.co/oNe7jpod8p pic.twitter.com/qaEJp01lQa — Reuters (@Reuters) February 25, 2026

Menefee began his congressional campaign before Texas finalized its redistricting plans. He framed his campaign as a fight to protect Democratic priorities, Fox News reported. Menefee described himself on his campaign website as a former commercial litigation lawyer from a military family. He also noted that he had been considered as a potential statewide candidate before opting for the House race.

The runoff creates a rare competition between two sitting House Democrats in a district centered in the Houston area. The winner will be positioned for the general election in a seat that usually favors Democrats. The May 26 runoff will determine which lawmaker represents the party in November.

Texas election officials announced that early voting for the May runoff will start later this spring. Both campaigns are expected to work hard to boost turnout in Houston and nearby areas as the closely watched Democratic race moves into its final stage.