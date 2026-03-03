President Donald Trump on Monday delivered one of his sharpest rebukes yet to two prominent voices in conservative media — Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson — after both publicly questioned his decision to launch a major bombing campaign against Iran. Trump insisted that his handling of the conflict reflects the will of the MAGA movement, while dismissing their criticism as out of step with his base’s priorities.

“I think that MAGA is Trump — MAGA’s not the other two,” Trump said, specifically referencing Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson in an interview with journalist Rachael Bade. He said that while both media figures are entitled to their opinions, their remarks do not shape his agenda or the broader direction of his supporters.

Trump stated that his approach to the Iran conflict is rooted in a commitment to keep Americans safe and avert future global threats, a message he said resonates with the majority of his base. “MAGA wants to see our country thrive and be safe. And MAGA loves what I’m doing — every aspect of it,” the president said, underscoring his conviction that strong, decisive leadership is what his supporters want in a time of crisis. “This is a detour that we have to take in order to keep our country safe and keep other countries safe, frankly,” he continued, framing the military action as necessary for broader stability.

Donald Trump says Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly have ‘no impact’ on his decisions after the conservative pair slammed his bombing of Iran. https://t.co/nvMGrbMMJW — Tamra M McDougall (@TamraMcDougall) March 3, 2026

The dispute between Trump, Megyn Kelly, and Tucker Carlson comes as the U.S. and its allies have intensified bombardment of Iranian military infrastructure, a campaign that has killed senior Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and stirred dramatic retaliation from Tehran. The strikes have sparked widespread debate among lawmakers, analysts and media figures alike over whether the campaign serves longstanding American interests or risks entangling the nation in another extended foreign conflict.

Kelly, a longtime conservative broadcaster, has emerged as one of the most vocal critics within right-leaning circles, warning that the United States risks dragging its military into a prolonged war that could last years. On her SiriusXM show, she argued that Washington’s priority should be to protect American lives and sovereignty, rather than becoming involved in what she described as a conflict that appears to serve other nations’ interests. Kelly said, “Our government’s job is not to look out for Iran or for Israel. It’s to look out for us. And this feels very much to me like it is clearly Israel’s war.” Her remarks have touched off a fierce back-and-forth among conservative audiences over national priorities and foreign policy.

Carlson, on his program, has echoed similar concerns, criticizing the bombing campaign as unnecessary and warning it could undermine U.S. strategic interests. He described the attacks as “absolutely disgusting and evil,” asserting that the conflict does not protect American citizens or serve clear national objectives. His comments have underscored a broader skepticism among some conservative commentators about the wisdom of the military campaign.

Trump didn’t shy away from firing back at Kelly’s critique, suggesting she would benefit from revisiting American history and the complexities of national defense. “She oughta study her history book a little bit,” he said, referencing her skepticism of the Iran strikes. Trump also reminded audiences that Kelly had opposed him politically in previous campaigns — a record he said did nothing to hinder his electoral success. “Megyn was opposed to me for years when I ran the first time and nothing stopped me,” he said, adding that critics often re-emerge but do not define the movement.

Regarding Tucker Carlson, who reportedly met with Trump administration officials multiple times in recent weeks to urge reconsideration of the strikes, the president said Carlson’s dissent “has no impact on me.” Trump asserted that while Carlson is a respected voice, his view does not represent the broader MAGA base or the national security rationale guiding the bombing campaign.

President Trump Calls Out Tucker Carlson And Megyn Kelly Over Their Remarks On The Iran Conflict | WLT Report https://t.co/jezYmVN5Pr — rightwinger65 (@Rightwinger65) March 3, 2026

Supporters of Trump’s strategy argue that confronting Iran militarily — particularly following years of nuclear brinkmanship and hostile actions against U.S. forces and allies — is necessary to safeguard American interests and prevent future threats. They view Trump’s willingness to take decisive action where others have hesitated as a hallmark of strong leadership.

The clash with Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson highlights a deeper debate within conservative ranks over foreign policy, national sovereignty and the role of the United States on the world stage. As Trump continues to defend his decisions, he is casting the military campaign against Iran not as an ideological choice but as a fundamental effort to protect the United States and its allies.

With tensions remaining high overseas and political fault lines widening at home, Trump’s staunch defense signals he is ready to stand by his strategy — even when voices from within his own political circle question it.