Trump Honors Angel Families in Emotional White House Ceremony, Vows Justice for Victims of Crimes by Illegal Immigrants

President Donald Trump held a solemn yet uplifting Angel Families ceremony at the White House today, honoring Americans killed by illegal immigrants and delivering a forceful message about border security and justice for victims. The ceremony formally recognized Angel Families — a term used to describe relatives of those killed by illegal aliens — and highlighted what the Trump administration describes as the human cost of failed immigration policies.

The event, held just hours before final preparations for the Trump State of the Union address, focused squarely on the families who have lost loved ones in crimes committed by individuals who entered or remained in the country unlawfully. During the ceremony the president signed into law an Angel Family Day proclamation, PBS News reports.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump announces he will be signing a proclamation designating February 22nd as National Angel Families Day This comes as Angel Families, those who have lost loved ones at the hands of illegals, gather at the White House today ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gxH75Vbwx0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 23, 2026

Among those recognized was the family of Laken Riley, the 22-year-old Georgia nursing student whose murder shocked the nation and intensified debate over immigration enforcement, according to a New York Post report. Standing before the gathered families, Trump spoke directly to their grief and their resilience.

“We will never forget your beautiful children,” Trump said. “They should be here with us today. They should be living their dreams. And we are going to make sure their legacy lives on.”

The president described the victims as “innocent American lives that should never have been taken,” adding that their deaths were preventable. “These are tragedies that never had to happen,” Trump said. “If we had secure borders, if we had proper enforcement, your loved ones would still be with you.”

Family members of other victims, including Rachel Morin, Kayla Hamilton and Katie Abraham, were also in attendance. Several embraced the president as he moved through the room following his remarks. Trump reiterated his administration’s focus on enforcing immigration laws and detaining illegal immigrants accused of serious crimes.

“We are going to remove the criminals. We are going to get them out of our country,” Trump said. “We are restoring law and order at our border and in our communities.”

President Trump honors Angle Families signing a Presidential Proclamation proclaiming February 22, 2026, as National Angel Family Day. Never forget ❤️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/vnv3WwVdgG — Gary D (@KMGGaryde) February 23, 2026

Trump pointed to legislation signed earlier in his term aimed at strengthening detention requirements for illegal immigrants arrested for theft and violent crimes.

“The Laken Riley Act was just the beginning,” Trump said. “We are putting American safety first.” The president’s remarks were met with applause from those gathered, many of whom have advocated for stricter immigration enforcement in the wake of their losses.

Trump also previewed themes expected to feature prominently in his upcoming State of the Union address, signaling that border security will remain central to his administration’s agenda.

“Tomorrow night, I will speak to the nation about the incredible progress we are making,” Trump said. “But today is about these families. Today is about honoring their loved ones.”

He emphasized that his administration’s immigration policies are rooted in public safety. “We are not going to allow our country to be overrun,” Trump said. “We are going to protect American citizens. That is my duty. That is my oath.”

The Angel Families ceremony comes amid renewed national attention on immigration enforcement and crime statistics involving illegal immigrants. Trump has repeatedly argued that stronger border policies are necessary to prevent additional loss of life.

As the ceremony concluded, Trump told the families: “Your loved ones will never be forgotten. Their names will be remembered. And we will keep fighting for justice.

With the State of the Union address set to follow, today’s event served as a powerful reminder that immigration enforcement and the victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants will remain at the forefront of Trump’s national message.