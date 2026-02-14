Trump Holds Melania’s Hand During Careful Air Force One Descent Amid Health Concerns

Florida welcomed President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Friday afternoon as they arrived in Palm Beach. However, once again, the president was seen taking measured steps as he descended the stairs of Air Force One.

Tightly holding the first lady’s hand, Trump, 79, carefully made his way down before the couple entered the presidential limousine, known as “the Beast.” The duo was seen leaving for a short drive to Mar-a-Lago, often referred to as the “Winter White House.”

According to The Daily Beast, the trip was another weekend stay at the Palm Beach estate, where the president frequently visits for meetings and private events. But it was not immediately clear whether the president and first lady had plans to mark Valentine’s Day. The White House has also not responded to questions about any scheduled celebrations.

Despite everything going on, the centre of attention was Trump’s caution. People are curious as it follows a series of similarly deliberate descents since he returned to office for a second time. The president has been seen moving slowly when exiting both Air Force One and Marine One in recent months.

Earlier this month, during an interview with former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, Trump addressed the reason behind his careful pace. Remembering former President Joe Biden’s widely publicized stumble on the steps of Air Force One, Trump said he is taking no chances.

“I’ve got to be very careful going in,” Trump said of walking up the aircraft stairs. “Ever noticed how slowly I am these days? Nice and slowly—I’m not looking to set any records. You don’t want to go down. Could happen, could happen. But it can’t happen three times in one shot, OK?”

The remark was a reference to Biden’s fall at Joint Base Andrews in 2021, when the then-78-year-old president tripped while boarding the plane. The incident sparked online in debates about age and fitness for office. This has been an issue that now also surrounds Trump, who is the oldest person to serve as president.

Health concerns have been raised in recent months after the White House disclosed that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. It is a condition common among older adults.

The disorder affects blood flow in the legs and can lead to swelling in the lower extremities. Additionally, observers have noted visible swelling around Trump’s ankles during several public appearances.

According to the White House, he also takes aspirin at a higher-than-average dosage for heart health. Because aspirin acts as a blood thinner, officials say it can cause bruising particularly on his hands, where dark marks have been visible at times.

Davis Ingle, White House spokesperson, defended the president’s health and stamina in a statement, saying, “President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history. While the deranged and failing Daily Beast has their lightweight, glue-sniffing ‘reporters’ push baseless conspiracy theories.”

As the president continues his second term, public attention on his physical condition remains a common topic of discussion. This is mainly because age and fitness are crucial factors in modern presidential politics.