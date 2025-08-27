Trump Hit With Venezuela’s ‘Significant’ Threat Over $50M Maduro Reward

The war of words between Washington and Caracas just got a lot louder, with Venezuela firing back at Donald Trump after the U.S. slapped a massive $50 million bounty on President Nicolás Maduro’s head. The warning wasn’t subtle either, with Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino announcing a “significant” military presence along the Venezuelan coast, complete with drones, warships, and larger vessels positioned further north in their territorial waters.

This all kicked off after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi accused Maduro of working with some of the world’s most notorious criminal groups, including Tren de Aragua, Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, and Venezuela’s own Cartel of the Suns. Bondi claimed the Venezuelan leader has been funneling weapons and narcotics into the U.S., fueling deadly gang violence. The DEA even confiscated about 30 tons of cocaine tied to Maduro’s regime, with seven tons directly linked to him, an alleged operation worth billions that bankrolls organized crime networks across the Americas.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said United States President Donald Trump should ask for reports on the money the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) gave to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UN bodies to supposedly help Venezuelan migrants. pic.twitter.com/wM8Ye6ondt — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) February 21, 2025

Not content with just the bounty, Trump has been rolling out the heavy artillery to turn up the heat. The U.S. already stationed three destroyers and an amphibious squadron carrying around 4,000 Marines in the Caribbean, supposedly to disrupt drug trafficking. And according to defense sources, two more warships are headed that way, including the USS Erie, a guided missile cruiser, and the USS Newport News, a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine.

Caracas is treating the build-up as a full-blown threat to its sovereignty. In a fiery video shared online, Padrino told the nation that Venezuela was ready to counter U.S. moves. The show of force also includes a nationwide mobilization of Maduro’s loyalist Bolivarian Militia, which he claims now numbers 4.5 million. On top of that, Maduro ordered a 30-day suspension of drone flights across the country, a move clearly designed to keep an eye on potential U.S. spying.

Venezuela hasn’t stopped at just flexing its muscles. This week, it went to the United Nations demanding immediate intervention and calling for an end to what it called “illegal” U.S. military deployment in the Caribbean. Officials argued that the arrival of a nuclear submarine near their waters risked destabilizing the entire region and warned that Washington was pushing the situation dangerously close to open conflict.

All of this drama is built upon years of hostility between the two nations. Since 2019, the U.S. has backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the rightful president after Maduro’s controversial re-election was widely denounced as fraudulent.

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro called for an invasion of Puerto Rico, an open threat to the United States and our national security. I sent a letter to President @realDonaldTrump, trusting his administration will swiftly respond and make clear to the Maduro narco-regime that… pic.twitter.com/fmq32X793n — Jenniffer González (@Jenniffer) January 13, 2025

Maduro has held onto power through a toxic cocktail of repression, corruption, and violent crackdowns, while Trump and his allies in Congress continue to brand him an illegitimate dictator. Just last month, Secretary of State Marco Rubio blasted Maduro, saying he defied the will of the Venezuelan people and rigged his way into office.

Maduro, who secured a third term last year despite widespread allegations of vote tampering, is digging in for a fight. His government has declared the U.S. bounty a criminal act of aggression, portraying Trump as orchestrating regime change. Meanwhile, the growing naval presence in the Caribbean and the mobilization of militias at home have both nations inching toward a standoff that resembles a Hollywood blockbuster more than real life.

Still, the stakes couldn’t be higher. With $50 million now hanging over Maduro’s head, U.S. warships parked just offshore, and Venezuela deploying its own military might, the showdown has escalated into one of the most volatile flashpoints in the Western Hemisphere. For now, the threats are flying thicker than the missiles, but neither side looks like it’s backing down anytime soon.