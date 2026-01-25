Trump Hints at New Blue State Target, ‘Worse’ Fraud Than Minnesota

President Donald Trump suggested that California might be the next target of federal fraud claims. He told supporters that “Democrat-run states” could prove “worse” than Minnesota. His administration is increasing enforcement efforts amid unrest in Minneapolis, which followed the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti by federal agents.

In a Saturday post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that losses linked to Minnesota could exceed $100 billion. He hinted that investigators would find even larger figures elsewhere. “It is actually possible that the total amount of money stolen, over the years, by corrupt politicians and fraudsters, from Minnesota, will exceed $100 billion,” Trump wrote. “Sadly, whatever numbers we find, California, and other Democrat-run states, will be worse. Stay tuned!”

Trump did not provide evidence for the $100 billion figure in his post, nor did he mention specific cases in California. The White House did not detail which programs, audits, or prosecutions supported this claim.

These comments came as Minneapolis experienced another night of protests after Pretti’s death on January 24, 2026, during what the Department of Homeland Security called a “targeted operation.” Video reviewed by The Washington Post showed federal agents restraining Pretti on the ground. One agent removed a handgun from his waistband moments before another agent fired multiple shots. This sequence complicates the government’s initial narrative.

US President Donald Trump (@POTUS), on Truth Social, posts: “It is actually possible that the total amount of money stolen, over the years, by Corrupt Politicians and Fraudsters, from Minnesota, will exceed $100 Billion Dollars. In any event, whether it is or isn’t, the Theft,… pic.twitter.com/JNb1ZnWcM8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 25, 2026

Trump linked the unrest to fraud, calling the protests a “cover up.” He claimed federal officers were in Minnesota because of “massive monetary fraud,” according to reports that quoted portions of his statement.

Minnesota has faced high-profile fraud cases for years, including the Feeding Our Future prosecution. Federal authorities described this as the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme in the nation involving a child nutrition program. Recently, national reports noted a federal focus on alleged fraud linked to day care centers, including those connected to Minnesota’s Somali community. However, the scope and evidence supporting these latest claims have been disputed.

The administration’s stance has sparked political conflict in Minnesota. State and local officials have pushed back against broad claims of uniqueness in corruption. Civil rights and advocacy groups have also demanded more transparency regarding federal tactics in enforcement actions.

Trump’s post singled out Minnesota political leaders and he repeated claims about missing money and predicted similar allegations elsewhere. He stated that “California, and other Democrat-run states” would be “worse,” but did not specify which agencies would lead the effort or when.

No public report from federal authorities released this weekend documented systemic, unprosecuted fraud in California at the level Trump suggested. California has a long history of fraud prosecutions involving health care, unemployment insurance, and other programs. However, those cases are usually managed through specific investigations, audits, and court filings instead of generalized statewide totals.

Trump’s recent messaging has described the federal action in Minnesota as both law enforcement and financial recovery efforts. The focus remains fixed on Minneapolis after two fatal incidents involving federal agents this month, raising questions around immigration enforcement and the deadly use of force.

Trump has often claimed that Democratic-run areas allow crime and financial abuse due to weak oversight and sanctuary policies. In his Saturday post, he promised to reveal additional findings beyond Minnesota. “Stay tuned,” he wrote.