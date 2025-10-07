Trump Hints at Auto Tariff Relief for U.S. and Canadian Companies During Meeting With Mark Carney

Mark Carnery’s meeting with Donald Trump might result in a positive outcome for both nations. The Canadian Prime Minister sat down with Trump while the topic of a possible tariff deal came up. The President wasted no time in refuting reports claiming that US tourism has taken a hit following trade wars with its neighbor.

Both leaders made their way into the Oval Office for a sit-down meeting. The meeting was labelled as a “work” meeting with no specific agenda. “Americans don’t want to buy cars that are made in Canada,” Trump was heard saying during the meeting.

On the other hand, reports show that Canada’s economy isn’t the only one taking the brunt of the situation. Several reports have shown that Canadians are actively avoiding travelling to the US amidst Trump’s tariff wars.

A Visit Florida report reveals that 16.9% fewer Canadian tourists visited the state in the first quarter of 2025. 20% fewer Canadians travelled to Florida in the second quarter. Tourism Economics suggested that there would be 20% fewer tourists visiting America in 2025.

The U.S. Travel Association trade group estimated how a 10% drop would mean two million visitors. The tourism industry losing those many visitors means it would incur a $2.1 billion loss.

WATCH: Trump just gave the Canadian Prime Minister a BRUTAL reality check in front of the world. “We don’t really want cars from Canada, and we put tariffs on cars from Canada, and at a certain point, it won’t make economic sense for Canada to build those cars. And we don’t want… pic.twitter.com/ppXO9ItPxM — George (@BehizyTweets) May 6, 2025

Trump, on the other hand, dismissed the various reports and expert opinions. He maintained that it was, in fact, Americans who were boycotting, contributing to the Canadian economy by not buying cars made in the country.

“I mean, we have the same conflict. It’s something that we’ll get worked out,” he added. The 79-year-old went on to claim that both countries had ‘great love” between them. Trump noted how the Americans wanted products to be made in the country itself.

“Detroit was emptied out and moved to Canada, moved to Mexico, moved to other places, not just Canada, and now they’re all moving back,” he shared. Social media users were quick to fault the President’s logic.

“Our entire supply chain for car manufacturers work best when they cross borders,” one user wrote. “Americans aren’t buying cars, period! All thanks to the disastrous Trump economy,” another claimed. “Funny Americanas. There is no factory built, no trade deals made, debt is growing,” a third added.

Amongst the growing debate of which country is at more of a loss, the Trump administration continues to impose a 35% tariff on all Canadian goods. It wasn’t too long ago that the President was campaigning to make Canada the 51st state of the United States.