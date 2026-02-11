Trump Hints A Second ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Might Be On the Way

President Trump signed the Big Beautiful Bill into law back in July 2025. The bill revised several 2017 tax policies, legislating deep tax cuts and introducing core policies. Now, he is subtly weighing in on the possibility of a second Big Beautiful Bill, which could include deeper tax cuts and tighter domestic regulations.

​

Trump sat down with former Director of the National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, on Tuesday to discuss how the Big Beautiful Bill helped him keep everything in order for the next four years. During the conversation, Kudlow asked him if he plans to put forward another similar bill.

​

The host asked, “Is there another reconciliation bill out there? There might be deeper tax cuts, or more deregulation, or anything of that nature.”

​

Trump responded by saying that there were 17 different bills initially proposed by various Senate leaders, and he suggested consolidating them all under one comprehensive bill.

TODAY at 4 PM EST: President Donald J. Trump sits down with @Larry_Kudlow on @FoxBusiness for an exclusive interview. 🇺🇸 You won’t want to miss it! pic.twitter.com/6lIPjHgw2G — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 10, 2026

He stated, “So, when I first came in, we met with John Thune, who is a terrific guy, and Mike Johnson, the speaker, and we had about 17 different bills. I said, let’s put them all together. Everybody was against…it was a long shot.”

​

Kudlow reminds Trump that he attempted to influence his decision to introduce the legislative package, “I lobbied you for one big beautiful bill after the Army-Navy case,” The Daily Caller reported.

​

The President added, “We put it together, and we got it passed, and it was sort of a miracle because I’ve seen it work the other way. There was something in there for everybody. That’s how we got it passed.”

​

Trump stated that the bill, which permanently extends many of his 2017 tax cuts, will help manage operations more efficiently.

He added, “I’m not sure we would have gotten very many of those bills. But we had many bills, and we put them all together. So, in theory, we’ve gotten everything passed that we need. Now we just have to manage it, but we’ve gotten everything passed that we need for four years.”

The One Big Beautiful Bill will Secure our Borders, turbocharge our economy, and bring back the American Dream. This is the ultimate codification of our agenda to very simply Make America Great Again! pic.twitter.com/MTevX0yKZe — Unofficial Trump on X (@trump_repost) June 26, 2025​

The president then hinted that he has other plans up his sleeve. “Do we have other things in mind? Yeah, we do. We have things in mind. We have been perfecting a little bit of what we did, because this is the biggest bill ever passed in the history of Congress, and it’s a great thing, but we also have other bills we want to get,” he stated.

​

He declared his intention to get the Save America Act passed, which will enable him to change federal election rules. “We want to get the Save America Act passed. Save America is on voting. We want people to have a voter ID. We want people to have proof of citizenship, and we want to have no mail-in ballots other than if you’re in the military or you’re sick or if you’re away or some reasonable but good excuse,” Trump concluded.

​