Trump Had The Strangest Nicknames for His Political Rivals — Some of These Are Just Plain Weird

Donald Trump, the former president, has no qualms about showing contempt for his rivals. To disparage his opponents, he has created terms and monikers that he uses frequently during interviews and political rallies. According to The Independent, Vice President Kamala Harris is the most recent victim of his unusual moniker; Trump showed no remorse when he called her "Kambabla," at several campaign events. "They know Kambabla. That was a nickname I used, but I don't use it anymore because everybody thought I was mispronouncing her name. I wasn't. Kambabla," he said during a rally.

Trump: They know Kambabla. That was a nickname I used… but I don't use it anymore because everybody thought I was just mispronouncing her name. I wasn't. Kambabla.



He LIES about everything!!!



pic.twitter.com/eHfCiM7lG1 — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) September 14, 2024

“Kamabla represents all the hurt and misery the Biden-Harris administration has brought to every single American,” the Trump campaign told the Intelligencer. The Democratic nominee's running mate Tim Walz was also not spared from Trump's wrath. The Republican leader mocked him as "Tampon Tim" during numerous speeches. The reason for the title is that the Minnesota Governor played a key role in enacting legislation that provided free access to menstruation products in schools for all students in need, beginning in the fourth grade. The law went into force in January of this year.

Trump: Tampon Tim, you know why they call him that? Because they sell tampons with special legislation in boys locker rooms. pic.twitter.com/bKWA9I6Se9 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 9, 2024

The name-shaming doesn't stop there, the GOP nominee had previously labeled his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton as "crooked" which over time changed to “Beautiful.” “I will be retiring the name ‘Crooked’ from Hillary Clinton & her moniker & I’m gonna give her a new name –I don’t know – maybe ‘Lovely’ Hillary or ‘Beautiful’ Hillary,” he said during a New Hampshire campaign in April 2023.

Hillary Clinton & Donald Trump at the third U.S. presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on October 19, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Trump poked fun at President Joe Biden for observing social distancing measures at the height of the pandemic by donning a face mask during a campaign event. “Joe Hiden’ gets off his airplane, grabs and shakes a rather stunned man’s hand (like in the old days), and then touches his face and mask with the same hand. No crowd, no enthusiasm for Joe today. Law & Order!” he tweeted on X, in September 2020.

Joe Hiden’ gets off his airplane, grabs and shakes a rather stunned man’s hand (like in the old days), then touches his (Joe’s) face and mask with the same hand. No crowd, no enthusiasm for Joe today. Law & Order! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

In 2022 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was being considered by many Republicans as a promising presidential candidate for the 2024 race. Trump instantly developed a dislike for DeSantis and named him “Ron DeSanctimonious”. California Governor Gavin Newsom was an incidental target of Trump's escalating assaults on the Biden administration's border policies in February 2024. He allegedly called the governor "Newscum" for giving undocumented migrants "free education, free medical, free everything." “I mean, you look at what this governor Newscum from California. Isn’t that his name? Newscum,” Trump said while criticizing the policies.

President Trump on Joe Biden: "We have a sleepy guy in a basement in a house that the press is giving a free pass to... He's not moving around, he's not moving too much." pic.twitter.com/6gbOqwOL2D — The Hill (@thehill) April 23, 2020

As a candidate for the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the UN, clashed with the former president. Trump instantly coined the moniker "Birdbrain" to describe Haley during a rally in Iowa last November. He lamented that Haley had allegedly betrayed her commitment to him that, should he choose to compete for the Republican nomination in 2024, she would not challenge him. “Nikki “Birdbrain’ Haley is very bad for the Republican Party and, indeed, our Country,” he wrote on Truth Social in January.

Trump also made jabs at the Democratic senator from Nevada, Jacky Rosen, and called her "Wacky Jacky" for unseating Republican senator Dean Heller in 2018. “That’s a name that people have known because people that know her, that’s what they call her, Wacky Jacky, that’s what you want for your senator?” he said. However, Rosen brushed off his remarks by calling it "petty."