Trump Ends American Dominance in the Gulf as Leaders Prepare to Pull Billions From Deals

As the war with Iran continues, several Gulf countries are rethinking investments in the United States. According to a recent report from the Financial Times, the countries include Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar.

The report claims that these countries are discussing withdrawing from contracts with the U.S. and canceling future investment commitments. Critics now think this means Trump’s dominance in the region may be over.

BREAKING: 🚨 END OF THE EMPIRE Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar are discussing WITHDRAWING from contracts with the U.S. and CANCELLING future investment commitments in the U.S. Trump has ended American dominance in the region. It’s over. pic.twitter.com/Md4C66QiA0 — ADAM (@AdameMedia) March 6, 2026

According to the report, this potential move comes as a result of the immense economic pressure on the countries amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, which is also impacting global markets. Not just the U.S., Gulf leaders are reportedly evaluating long-term investment plans before making any major foreign capital commitments.

As their main focus is now to ease the financial strain caused by the U.S.-Israeli joint strike on Iran, their overseas investments will be reviewed in a completely new way. According to the outlet, a Gulf official said this could impact any investment pledges they have made to the U.S. or other foreign countries, including overseas companies, contracts with businesses and investors, sales of holdings and sports sponsorships.

A number of Gulf countries have begun an internal review to determine whether force majeure clauses can be invoked in current contracts, while also reviewing current and future investment commitments in order to alleviate some of the anticipated economic strain from the current war. “Especially if the war and related expenses continue at the same pace,” said the official, according to the Financial Times.

The spokesperson revealed that joint discussions are underway between three of the four major Gulf economies — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar. However, the official did not specify which states are participating in the discussion.

Instead, they added that this move is a precautionary measure “that was the result of the budget strains these countries are facing due to reduced income from energy, due to the slowdown in output or the inability to ship, [and from the] tourism and aviation sectors, in addition to the increase in defence spending.”

🇦🇪🇺🇸 Prominent UAE Billionaire Khalaf Ahmad Al-Habtoor full letter to Trump. Mr. President Donald Trump, A direct question: Who gave you the authority to drag our region into a war with Iran? And on what basis was this dangerous decision made? Did you calculate the collateral… pic.twitter.com/Om0tWuC5iv — ISHOLA (@BLISEARTH) March 5, 2026

This comes after Khalaf al-Habtoor, a well-known Emirati businessman, took a dig at Trump for dragging the Gulf regions into the Iran conflict. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “A direct question: Who gave you the authority to drag our region into a war with #Iran? And on what basis did you make this dangerous decision? Did you calculate the collateral damage before pulling the trigger?””

He also pointed out that the Gulf leaders who were planning to be major funders of Trump’s Board of Peace to reinstate peace in Gaza, now asks, “Where did this money go? Are we funding peace initiatives or funding a war that exposes us to danger?”