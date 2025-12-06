Trump Grants Pardon After Golf Chat With Trey Gowdy

President Trump granted a full and unconditional pardon to Tim Leiweke, the stadium-developer and former CEO of Oak View Group, just months after his own DOJ charged him with illegally rigging the bidding process for a public-university arena contract.

Not to mention that it also hampers a completely separate civil case that the Justice Department was trying to improve competition as well as pricing in the concert and sporting event industries. To talk more about Leiweke, he was also accused of promising business to a company co-founded by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and in return demanded the company’s agreement not to bid for the arena rights.

Irving Azoff, the CEO of Live Nation, who also co-founded the sports and live-event company Oak View Group with Leiweke, worked as an intermediary for the rival firm. Azoff was granted immunity by the Justice Department in the Texas arena case and also made Leiweke the sole defendant with the intention of securing a conviction.