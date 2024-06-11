Trump Got Hopping Mad After Biden Reminded Voters of His Insult to Dead WWI Soldiers: "Made Up"

Former president Donald Trump erupted over the weekend over a commercial from President Joe Biden's re-election campaign emphasizing charges made by a top Trump staffer about the former president calling deceased veterans “suckers and losers.”

The commercial, with the phrase “Donald Trump doesn’t know a damn thing about service to his country” as its tagline, debuted on June 7 afternoon, per The New Republic.

The Atlantic reported on Trump's 2018 journey to France on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. Trump allegedly declined to pay respects to American soldiers' graves in Paris because it is "filled with losers." Trump also reportedly said that the 1,800 U.S. Marines who lost their lives in Belleau Wood were "suckers" for dying.

Donald Trump doesn’t know a damn thing about service to his country. pic.twitter.com/kls13Z8yHb — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 7, 2024

At a rally in Las Vegas on June 9, the convicted criminal and former president fiercely denied making the remarks, as he had when The Atlantic originally reported on them earlier in 2020. “Biden said I stood over graves of soldiers and I said: ‘These people are suckers and losers,’ the dead soldiers from World War I,’’ Trump said at the Sunday rally, blasting the former president.

Obviously, I never said that dead Soldiers are “losers and suckers.” Who would say such a thing? It was MADE UP DISINFORMATION by Radical Left Democrats, and Trump Haters, working with a failing Magazine, just like Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, FISA Fraud, 51… pic.twitter.com/ry8zvu8rBJ — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 10, 2024

He suggested it was all “made up” and that the Biden team was aware it was “phony” yet “took an ad using it—these are sick people.” Trump said, “Unless you’re a psycho or a crazy person or a very stupid person, who would say that, anyway? I don’t like mentioning it. But for me to say ‘suckers and losers’ about people that died in World War I in front of military people? It’s not a possibility you could say a thing like that.”

Crooked Joe Biden Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES, just confused Ukraine with Iraq. He actually doesn’t know the difference, probably gets money from both, a Manchurian Candidate! He also said, in another Democrat Disinformation “hit job” like… pic.twitter.com/8MquDOEniv — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 10, 2024

On June 9 evening, Trump continued to angrily rant on Truth Social, writing twice about his remarks and insulting their source, his former chief of staff, John Kelly, per The Daily Beast. He rejected the “losers and suckers” accusation as “another Democrat Disinformation ‘hit job’ and stated that only “a sicko with an axe to grind would suggest that anyone would make such a statement.”

“They even made these horrific words into an advertisement, which shows how desperate they are,” the post continued.

“No President, especially ‘dumb as a rock’ Joe Biden, has done more for our Military than DONALD J. TRUMP. The Military hates Crooked Joe and all of the failures he represents. Take down the Fake Ad, Joe, and stop the unprecedented Weaponization of ‘Justice’ against your Political Opponent.”

Kelly verified in October 2023 that Trump made the disparaging comments in 2018, stating that the former president would not visit the American troops' cemeteries in Paris because they are “filled with losers.”

Trump is “a person that has no idea what America stands for and has no idea what America is all about.… A person that has nothing but contempt for our democratic institutions, our Constitution, and the rule of law,” Kelly said at the time.