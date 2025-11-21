Trump Gives Bonus to Just 776 of 11,000 Air Traffic Heroes

Donald Trump is promoting a large cash thank you for the workers who kept America’s skies safe during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. However, there is a catch. More than 90 percent of them will not receive anything.

Union officials told Axios that only 776 people, about 7 percent of the roughly 11,000 air traffic controllers and technicians who worked through the 43-day shutdown, will get a one-time $10,000 payment. The rest, thousands of workers who also showed up every day while paychecks stopped and bills piled up, are being told they do not qualify.

The Trump administration called a “perfect attendance” reward and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy promoted the program on X, calling it a bonus for those who never missed a shift during the shutdown. This occurred even as airports struggled with staff shortages, rising anxiety, and growing political pressure over the shutdown in Washington.

Santa’s coming to town a little early🎄🎅 President Trump wanted to give air traffic controllers and technicians BONUSES for showing up to work EVERY DAY during the government shutdown… and TODAY IS THE DAY! 776 patriotic men and women will get $10K checks, just in time for… pic.twitter.com/r9CHT0UyF7 — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 21, 2025

From the White House perspective, Trump directed the payout for a selected group of aviation workers who, according to the administration, went above and beyond. Ten thousand dollars is a big headline number, and the term “perfect attendance” appeals to a political audience that values grit and discipline.

In reality, the story is quite different. During the 43-day shutdown, thousands of controllers, technicians, and support staff worked without pay to keep flights moving. Some dipped into their savings, others missed rent or mortgage payments, and many relied on food banks or short-term loans. The shutdown lasted long enough that people worried about safety, fatigue, and burnout in critical positions where a single mistake can be disastrous.

Now, most of those workers are learning they are not considered perfect enough for the bonus.

A potential argument is that the program’s design turns what should have been recognition into a divisive bonus. A few hundred people, many of whom were fortunate enough not to get sick or have childcare issues, will receive a five-figure boost. Thousands more, who may have taken a single day off or been moved off certain rosters, are left empty-handed.

The anger extends beyond the money, even though $10,000 is significant relief for people who went without pay for over a month. Controllers and technicians sat at radar screens and worked in equipment rooms while the federal government came to a halt. They faced risks and dealt with stress, and now they see the administration carving out a tiny group for praise while the rest are left empty handed.

Trump can claim he supported a multimillion-dollar bonus package for “air traffic heroes” who kept the system running during a historic shutdown. Duffy can discuss “perfect attendance” and a strong work ethic. On paper, it looks like a generous gesture of appreciation.

On the ground, it feels less like a real gesture and more like a thank you card sent to a tiny group and then blasted out for good publicity. Everyone else who kept the skies moving during those 43 long days is basically being told they should just be glad the shutdown eventually ended. And for a lot of workers, that message stings almost as much as the shutdown itself.