Trump’s Rudy Giuliani Post Backfires as Internet Brings Back $2 Million Dispute to Spotlight

Rudy Giuliani’s hospitalization and Donald Trump‘s heartfelt message to him are turning heads as reports resurface that Donald Trump allegedly refused to pay him in 2020. Giuliani, who will turn 82 this month, was hospitalized this week and was described as being in a “critical condition.” The spokesperson for Giuliani, Ted Goodman, revealed the news on X.

"I know the courage it takes to be out there. I know how you get ridiculed. I know how they try to take jobs away from you. But you look in the mirror every night and you say to yourself, 'I'm doing the right thing for myself, for my family, for my children, and most importantly… pic.twitter.com/OwSrd54bUd — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) May 4, 2026

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition. Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak,” Goodman wrote on X. “We do ask that you join us in prayer for America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani.”

According to NBC News, Donald Trump also expressed his heartfelt support for the former New York City mayor on Truth Social. “Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! They cheated in the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did everything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!”

However, Trump’s reaction to Rudy Giuliani in the hospital raised eyebrows on the internet. Giuliani served as Trump’s lawyer when the president was accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 election. However, the two had a fallout, and Trump allegedly refused to pay the disbarred lawyer.

Reports allege that the president owed the former Trump loyalist a baffling $2 million in fees. That said, the internet had its opinions when Trump extended his support for Rudy Giuliani’s hospitalization. “Didn’t Trump stiff Rudy Giuliani for the legal work he did to overturn the 2020 election?” One user wrote on X.

“Yes……….and didn’t help him financially when Rudy was in trouble because of the things he did FOR Trump,” a user replied. Another noted, ” DJT only held a fundraiser for Rudy — Mr. Billionaire bilking Americans daily, was too cheap to give Rudy money to help w/his legal fees.”

One user commented, “He sure did. And ruined his career for supporting Trump and all his bulls–t. Trump is the kiss of death to people’s lives and careers. He uses them up and tosses them aside like used Kleenex. Once he is done with them. They don’t matter to him.”

The majority of users agreed that Trump betrayed Giuliani, despite the former mayor being a fervent supporter.

Trump blames Democrats for Rudy being in critical condition in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/9oZwPv42VU — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 3, 2026

Various other users posted the Donald Trump as Jesus Christ image to joke about the situation. A user pointed out the narcissism in Trump’s Truth Social post, stating how the president has made the situation about himself yet again despite Rudy Giuliani being in the hospital and in critical condition.