Trump Gets UK Help In Seizing 2 Tankers While US Vows ‘Indefinite’ Control Over Venezuelan Oil

Donald Trump has been exercising full force in taking over Venezuela, especially its oil reserves. The U.S. President is making sure to establish an American stronghold over Venezuelan oil resources.

Amid backlash over the controversial military operation in Venezuela and the capture of Nicolas Maduro, the U.S. administration recently announced its plan to have full control over Venezuelan oil for an indefinite period of time.

Trump’s major decision is fueled by the need to force Venezuela to act in America’s interests. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright explained that they will be marketing Venezuela’s stored oil first. They will then sell future production indefinitely.

His official statement on the decree mentioned, “We’re going to market the crude coming out of Venezuela, first this backed-up stored oil, and then indefinitely, going forward, we will sell the production that comes out of Venezuela into the marketplace.”

Meanwhile, the revenues earned will be deposited into accounts controlled by Donald Trump. Venezuela, from now on, will only be purchasing American-made products with the money they make from their newly established oil deal with the United States.

US captures Russia tanker Marinera + Venezuela M Sophia! Trump seizes oil control post-Maduro. 50M barrels US markets.

Meanwhile, Trump succeeded in capturing two sanctioned Venezuela oil tankers in the Atlantic Ocean, per The Independent. This operation was successful with help from the British armed forces, who were equally involved in the conquest.

The U.S. Ministry of Defense confirmed the same, as they revealed seeking assistance from Britain. U.K obliged to the request and furnished an RAF Surveillance aircraft and a Royal Navy support ship for the seizure of the tankers.

In explanation for their support, the U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey mentioned, “By assisting our US allies in taking this ship off the seas, we are protecting the British people and our nation.”

The covert operation took place after the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Military Special Forces bore a special judicial seizure warrant. They then intercepted the Marinera crude oil tanker, which had refused to be boarded last month. The second vessel carrying the tanker, M Sophia, was flagged by the Coast Guard near the north-east coast of South America.

Coming back to the U.S. and the U.K. joining forces in capturing Venezuelan oil tankers, the matter itself has raised considerable backlash from other global powers as well. Russia, for one, condemned the seizure as illegal, calling it outright piracy as well as the violation of maritime law.

The US has seized two oil tankers linked to Venezuela, including a Russian vessel. President Donald Trump is “not afraid” to continue seizing sanctioned oil tankers despite concerns that it could ratchet up tensions with Russia and China, the White House said. pic.twitter.com/sNT2jVitUd — ADDISCOHITZ MAGAZINE (@Addiscohitz) January 8, 2026

Moreover, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the country will continue to block both sanctioned and illicit Venezuelan oil, irrespective of where it is found.

Taking to X, he wrote, “The blockade of sanctioned and illicit Venezuelan oil remains in FULL EFFECT — anywhere in the world.”

Similar interpretations were also shared by Vice President JD Vance, who spoke of the U.S. controlling energy resources in a way that sidelines all Venezuelan authority.

In his words, “We control the energy resources, and we tell the regime, you’re allowed to sell the oil so long as you serve America’s national interest, you’re not allowed to sell it if you can’t serve America’s national interest.”