Trump Frees Convicted Fraudster Who Swindled 10,000 Investors Out of $1.6B

President Donald Trump has quietly handed a stunning gift to a Wall Street fraudster, commuting the seven-year prison sentence of former private equity boss David Gentile, who was convicted of defrauding more than 10,000 investors out of roughly 1.6 billion dollars.

Gentile, founder and ex CEO of GPB Capital, was found guilty of securities and wire fraud last year after an eight week trial that laid bare one of the biggest private equity scams in recent memory. Prosecutors said his firm lured in everyday investors with promises of steady 8 percent returns, then used new money to plug holes, inflate performance, and fund a lavish lifestyle that included luxury cars and private jets.

In May, a federal judge sentenced Gentile to seven years in prison. He was set to begin that sentence in mid November. Within days, Trump signed off on clemency that sprung him from custody, leaving victims stunned at how quickly a man at the center of a 1.6 billion dollar fraud walked free.

The White House has defended the move as a correction of prosecutorial overreach. Officials leaned heavily on a talking point that first surfaced in the New York Times, arguing that prosecutors had “falsely characterized the business as a Ponzi scheme,” pointing to a 2015 disclosure that investor capital could, in some circumstances, be used to pay distributions.

For the people who poured their savings into GPB, that technical defense lands like a slap in the face.

One victim told the court they had lost their “whole life savings” and were now “living from check to check.” Another, describing themselves as “an elderly victim,” said they had “lost a significant portion” of their retirement nest egg. That money, the person explained, had been set aside to help two grandsons pay for college after their father died, a loss that “attached my entire family” to Gentile’s fraud.

🚨A lawsuit previously alleged that David Gentile—just pardoned by Trump— was an associate of Russian organized crime figure and oligarch Michael Cherney. A business news outlet found that Cherney’s daughters benefited from some of Gentile’s earliest dealings. https://t.co/h31xCIb6IF pic.twitter.com/GHyzn81wHa — Jacqueline Sweet (@JSweetLI) November 30, 2025

At sentencing earlier this year, FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher Raia said Gentile and his co defendant, Jeffry Schneider, “wove a web of lies to steal more than one billion dollars from investors through empty promises of guaranteed profits.” Prosecutors called the case a warning that chasing quick riches by cheating small investors should earn “a one way ticket to jail,” not a near instant reprieve from the Oval Office.

Instead, Trump’s signature effectively turned that warning into a punchline. Gentile’s conviction still stands, but his prison time has evaporated, even as civil cases and a court appointed receiver struggle to scrape back what is left of the money for roughly 17,000 investors, including thousands of retirees.

The commutation fits a familiar pattern for Trump, who has repeatedly used his clemency power to rescue political allies and white collar offenders while preaching “law and order” for everyone else. “Trump will deport an Afghan living in the US with Temporary Protected Status if he is accused of stealing $1,000,” said US Rep. Sean Casten stated, continuing, “But he’ll set a white dude free who was convicted of stealing $1.6 billion from American citizens to go commit more crime.”

For Gentile’s victims, spread across the country and still waiting to see if they will ever recover even a fraction of what they lost, the commutation is a bitter coda. The man whose fund wrecked their savings has his freedom back. They are still counting pennies and watching their retirement plans go up in smoke.