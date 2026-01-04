Trump Floods Truth Social With Bizarre Celebratory Posts After ‘Large-Scale’ Venezuela Operation

Donald Trump is busy celebrating his military operation in Venezuela with a posting spree on Truth Social. During the early hours of January 3, 2026, the US Army conducted land strikes on Caracas and captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Trump later provided information about the mission via a press conference at Mar-a-Lago. The President appeared to have significant free time after the formalities, as he spent Saturday evening sharing a string of posts on his social media platform.

According to The Daily Beast, the 79-year-old updated his timeline approximately 40 times in an hour, boasting about the mission’s success, his administration’s achievements, and praising his allies.

Not only that, but he also shared alleged clips of Venezuelan people celebrating Maduro’s deposition. Trump also threw in some meme videos to further express his happiness about gaining control over the South American country.

One of the videos, shared by the President at least three times, showed Maduro saying, “Come for me. I’m waiting for you here in Miraflores. Don’t take too long to arrive, coward.” The clip was followed by visuals of a military track.

Donald Trump shared a meme on Truth Social showing Nicolás Maduro daring Trump to “come get me,” with a screaming bald eagle, missile visuals, and Thunderstruck playing in the background. Trump responded, “Challenge accepted.” 🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/ZinOUYmGK4 — Sapna Madan (@sapnamadan) January 4, 2026



While the video was edited to look like Maduro was challenging Trump, the footage was actually taken from a 2024 speech in which he threatened Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia.

The POTUS then posted a TikTok compilation of people celebrating Maduro’s abduction and the supposed change of regime in Venezuela.

The video was originally shared on X by MAGA enthusiast Vince Langman with the caption, “The citizens of Venezuela are celebrating freedom and thanking President Trump. This is going to drive the Panican’s and the radical left crazy today!”

The citizens of Venezuela are celebrating freedom and thanking President Trump. This is going to drive the Panican’s and the radical left crazy today! pic.twitter.com/MKZEkQHUIz — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 3, 2026



Trump also used the opportunity to praise Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who played a key role in the mission against Maduro. He shared a video of the politician featuring a message that read, “BOOM! Marco Rubio nailed it. If you come into someone’s home, or country, and trash it: you get kicked out. That’s how it works!”

As always, the 79-year-old President did not forget to pat himself on the back. He shared an X post by right-wing political activist Laura Loomer in which she called Trump the greatest President ever.

The message read, “Idk what it is but Trump just makes me feel so pumped to be an American. He makes it very exciting to be an American! Thank you, President Trump. The greatest President we have ever had.”

Idk what it is but Trump just makes me feel so pumped up to be an American. He makes it very exciting to be an American! Thank you, President Trump. The greatest President we have ever had. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 3, 2026



Trump is known for often going on social media posting sprees. On New Year’s Eve, he spent the final hours of 2025 criticizing his political opponents on Truth Social with hundreds of posts. The President went on a similar rant at the beginning of December as well.

Coming back to the Venezuelan mission, Trump first announced on Truth Social that US has carried out a “large-scale attack” on Venezuela and captured leader Nicolas Maduro along with his wife.

The duo was later flown to New York State, where they will be facing charges for narcoterrorism in the Southern District court.

The move has drawn mixed reactions from the world, with some calling Maduro an illegitimate ruler and others labelling the mission as an invasion of a foreign country. Venezuela has claimed that the operation was carried out to gain control over the country’s oil reserves.