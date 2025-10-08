Trump Finally Gets His Wish — Former FBI Director James Comey Indicted

Former FBI Director James Comey is set to be arraigned on Wednesday on criminal charges brought by Donald Trump’s hand-picked counsel. Comey’s arrest was all part of Trump’s vendetta against his political rivals. He directed Pam Bondi to take action against the likes of James Comey. In 2017, when he was investigating Trump’s campaign with the FBI, he was fired as the director by Donald Trump himself.

Now, Comey is set to be arraigned on charges of providing false statements and obstructing a congressional proceeding. If he is convicted, he could face a maximum of five years in prison. The charges against him were brought following a 2020 congressional testimony. According to his indictment, he allegedly lied about having knowledge of a classified information leak. The information was later published by various media outlets.

🚨 JUST IN: James Comey has officially pleaded NOT GUILTY to two felony federal charges of making false statements and obstructing a Congressional proceeding An “army” of elderly protestors are outside the court house standing with Comey LOCK HIM UP! pic.twitter.com/elQnpN761w — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 8, 2025

James Comey testified that “he had not authorized someone else to be an anonymous source in news reports.” He also added that “That statement was false.” He has now been brought to the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia.

During the hearing, he is expected to accept a plea deal. Following his indictment late last month, he said, “My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system and I’m innocent.” “Let’s have a trial. And keep the faith,” the former FBI Director said.

Not only Comey, but Trump has also targeted New York Attorney General Letitia James and several of his political rivals. In a message to the Justice Department, Trump wrote, “We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. “They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”

🚨Arraignment: James Comey

October 8, 2025. 10:00 am. pic.twitter.com/z2fjUg27tv — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 7, 2025

Interestingly, the POTUS appointed Lindsey Halligan to the White House just three days before she would present the case against the former FBI director to a grand jury. Halligan, who has never been a prosecutor before, successfully secured two of three charges the Justice Department sought against James Comey.

Halligan also got two North Carolina prosecutors to come on board: Nathaniel Tyler Lemons and Gabriel Diaz. However, the case will face some big challenges ahead. Comey’s defense team could question Halligan’s appointment and even Trump’s own controversial statements about the Comey.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News, “Mr. Comey will be arraigned today in Federal Court in Virginia like thousands of individuals who are charged with committing crimes, and he’s being treated exactly like every other individual in his position.” Blanche insisted that Comey’s case will receive “equal application of the law.”