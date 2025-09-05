Trump Fawns Over Google Founder’s ‘MAGA Girlfriend’ While Melania Watches

President Donald Trump had the room buzzing Thursday night when he couldn’t resist showering attention on the much-younger girlfriend of Google co-founder Sergey Brin during a White House dinner for tech executives.

The spotlight moment came as Trump turned his gaze to Gerelyn Gilbert-Soto, a 32-year-old who proudly declared herself “MAGA” and basked in the president’s approval, all while First Lady Melania Trump sat quietly at his side.

The intimate dinner, meant to strengthen ties between the administration and Silicon Valley heavyweights, quickly turned into an awkwardly public moment when Trump singled out Brin’s partner. “Sergey, you were saying a lot in the Oval Office. I figured you’re somebody that likes to speak with his really wonderful MAGA girlfriend,” Trump teased, nodding toward Gilbert-Soto.

Seated next to Brin, the glamorous brunette raised her hands in excitement as the table erupted in laughter.Not missing a beat, Trump invited the couple to say a few words. Brin, 52, hesitated, then turned to his girlfriend: “Well, babe, did you want to say something?”

Clearly star-struck, Gilbert-Soto gushed, “Truly, every time I’m here in your presence, I’m so grateful, so thank you.”The president leaned back with a grin, soaking up the adoration, as Melania, sitting to his left, smiled politely.

Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, is massaged by his girlfriend Gerelyn Gilbert-Soto, in front of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, during a dinner for US tech leaders at the White House, Washington, DC, USA, 04 September 2025@sonyalpha @epa_images pic.twitter.com/YIAak3Bnos — Will Oliver (@woliver_photos) September 5, 2025

Still caught up in the spotlight, Gilbert-Soto continued, “It’s like, I can’t believe it every time, the inauguration, here. I think you’re doing amazing work.” “Thank you very much,” Trump replied, looking pleased.

Then, in a surprising twist, the conversation veered into foreign policy. Gilbert-Soto mentioned Venezuela, praising Trump’s hard stance against embattled President Nicolás Maduro. But before she could expand, Brin jumped in to redirect.

“You’re applying a lot of pressure to Maduro, and I think that’s phenomenal for an American president that should be applying pressure there,” the billionaire said, taking control of the moment. His girlfriend chimed in with a quick “Amazing,” before ceding the spotlight entirely to him.

The Trump administration ramped up pressure on Nicolás Maduro with sweeping sanctions and diplomatic isolation, branding him an illegitimate leader after disputed elections. Washington threw its support behind opposition figure Juan Guaidó, froze billions in Venezuelan state assets abroad, and targeted the country’s vital oil sector. Trump repeatedly touted the strategy as proof of his tough foreign policy, even as critics warned it deepened Venezuela’s economic and humanitarian crisis.

The unusual exchange didn’t go unnoticed. The atmosphere appeared lighthearted but undeniably awkward, especially with Melania present, as Trump appeared captivated by Gilbert-Soto’s praise. Several tech leaders, such as Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook, were also in attendance.

Here’s Google cofounder Sergey Brin and Donald Trump tonight in the Oval (from IG.) pic.twitter.com/zuchGQBCDm — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) September 5, 2025

By the end of the evening, the moment was already ricocheting across social media, with users dissecting Melania’s subtle smiles and Trump’s eagerness to spotlight Brin’s partner.

For Trump, it was another opportunity to bask in adoration. For Gilbert-Soto, it was a star-making turn at the White House dinner table. And for Brin, it was a balancing act between his girlfriend’s MAGA enthusiasm and his own measured commentary.

Either way, the night ended with one thing clear: Trump knows how to steal the spotlight and sometimes, how to give it away.