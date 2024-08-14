Trump Falsely Accuses Kamala Harris of Using AI For Airport Crowd, Trolls Show No Mercy

Donald Trump has now taken a fresh angle in his criticism of Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump was responding to a picture that went viral showing a large group of supporters screaming for the vice president as she came down the stairs of her private aircraft. Now he's making up accusations that Harris used AI to create a photo of a huge throng in Michigan.

Look, we caught her with a fake “crowd.” There was nobody there!



Donald Trump Truth Social 12:10 PM EST 08/11/24 @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Kq0xoGngXA — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 11, 2024

However, many of Trump's online detractors seemed to lash back at him once word of his conspiracy notion spread. One user commented on X, "Except it's a real crowd and it was full. And if this is about the fuselage, go read about how light reflects off a convex surface, it's all legit." There were those who accused him of being dishonest, as one more user pointed out, "When Trump loses, his first instinct is to lie. His failure is that most people don’t rely on him for news… because he’s a pathological liar."

Donald Trump on the Kamala Harris rally last week in Detroit: "She had NOBODY waiting," as Trump claims AI is being used to produce 'fake crowds.'

But the video of Air Force Two arriving clearly shows there were thousands of people there. pic.twitter.com/QIZV4Pguri — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) August 12, 2024

Another commenter continued by saying it reveals Trump's attitude toward his own followers and added, "He has hoodwinked them for so long, he knows they will believe him no matter what comes out of his mouth. It looks bad on him & his supporters -that they are not grounded in reality & facts, and they are easily manipulated & conned." An additional reviewer remarked, "A child who cares only for his crowd size, being called a loser, only campaign promise is taking revenge on his enemies, would rather focus on name calling than what he will do for the country, and last, won't take responsibility for his actions, I could go on and on..."

Except it's a real crowd and it was full. And if this is about the fuselage, go read about how light reflects off a convex surface, it's all legit. — Eddie Pierce (@88BlueLine) August 11, 2024

As reported by USA Today, In Philadelphia and Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Harris had rallies last week that drew over 12,000 people. Romulus, Michigan, and Glendale, Arizona, both had reported 15,000 voter turnouts in favour of the Democratic presidential candidate. However, Trump took issue with a particular image showing fans welcoming Harris as she got off Air Force Two in Michigan in a series of postings on his platform over the weekend.

Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Justin Sullivan

On Sunday, Trump shared on his Truth Social, "Has anyone noticed that Kamala CHEATED at the airport? There was nobody at the plane, and she 'A.I.'d' it, and showed a massive 'crowd' of so-called followers, BUT THEY DIDN'T EXIST! She was turned in by a maintenance worker at the airport when he noticed the fake crowd picture, but there was nobody there, later confirmed by the reflection of the mirror like finish on the Vice Presidential Plane. She’s a CHEATER. She had NOBODY waiting, and the 'crowd' looked like 10,000 people!"

Donald Trump falsely claims on Truth Social that Kamala Harris' campaign "faked" the size of her crowd at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, saying that "there was nobody there".



The crowd at the airport in Detroit was very real, as numerous videos and images from the rally prove. pic.twitter.com/mRx34gvBRe — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) August 11, 2024

He continued by stating that Harris ought to be removed from the race due to her display of 'fake' photographs. He further added, "This is the way the Democrats win Elections, by CHEATING - And they’re even worse at the Ballot Box. She should be disqualified because the creation of a fake image is ELECTION INTERFERENCE. Anyone who does that will cheat at ANYTHING!" He followed this with another post that stated, "EVERYTHING ABOUT KAMALA IS FAKE!"