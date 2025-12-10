Trump Faces New Setback as Democrat Flips Miami Mayoral Race After 30 Years

The City of Miami has rejected another businessman seeking a city office and has chosen a former deputy commissioner of Miami-Dade as its new Mayor.

After waiting for 30 years, Democrat Eileen Higgins has finally flipped the script and has won the mayoral election in Miami, defeating the Republican and Trump-backed nominee Emilio González.

Mayoral races may seem very small in the grand scheme of things, but for the Democratic Party, they represent a grassroots movement that is very important if they want to uproot the Republican Party’s hold in some very red states.

MAJOR BREAKING: Eileen Higgins will win the Miami mayoral runoff election, becoming the first Democrat to serve as mayor of the city in nearly 30 years, Decision Desk HQ projects. The Republican candidate won the mayoral race in 2021 by 67 points. pic.twitter.com/g7NVHarMFv — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 10, 2025

Higgins is not only the first Democrat to secure the office since 1997, but she is also the first woman ever to lead the city. Gonzalez, on the other hand, was backed by several influential republican figures and President Trump himself. This defeat has added to the list of people who had the support of the President yet lost the race.

Miami, Florida, has long been governed by Republicans. This remained unchanged even as the culture of South Florida shifted to more left. However, now with this win, Higgins will end a republican stronghold and will represent a turning point in the history of the city, especially since Miami houses a major population of immigrants, and ICE raids have become a reality.

Higgins may be the first woman in the Mayor’s office; however, working in city politics is not new to her, as she has earlier served as Miami-Dade County commissioner. She has made a name for herself in this community for addressing local concerns and fighting for the rights of every citizen. During her campaign, Higgins had promised community-focused governance, pledged to make housing more affordable. She also promised to improve city services.

With this election win, Democrats now have a chance to restore people’s faith in humanity and their leaders, especially after the disastrous last government.

ELECTION NEWS – Miami Election Tuesday: Stop Socialist Policies, Back Republican Emilio Gonzalez Says Trump. pic.twitter.com/dSIF0pD3FW — SOAP (@CancelSOAP) December 8, 2025

Immigrants are an integral part of Miami’s community and an important part of the city. Higgins put her finger on the pulse of the city when she made it her center topic. Immigration has long-lasting ties to the city, and its policies, therefore, made people concerned with Washington’s handling of these issues.

Higgins, on her part, has assured her constituents that she will fight for the rights of everyone in the city.

The election field had 13 candidates; Higgins led the crowd with 36% during the first round of voting. Gonzalez was trailing with 19%. Since none of the candidates secured the majority, the top two advanced to the runoff.

The mayoral election in Miami-Dade is not partisan, at least not on paper. But since 2008, candidates backed by the republican party have won the election. Prior to that, an independent candidate held the office, effectively keeping democrats out of power in the city.

With the new Democratic Mayor, the city may be entering a new chapter now.