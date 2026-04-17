President Donald Trump had been getting criticized by many for all the recent developments with Iran and his depiction of himself as a Jesus-like figure.

In an interview with NPR, comedian Dave Chappelle was asked about the United States’ President, and he subtly mocked the president.

Social media commentator Hal, or Hal for NY, talked about this, according to the Irish Star. He said, “Now, this is today during an interview with NPR, where the topic of Donald Trump came up, and Dave Chappelle was asked if he found Donald Trump to be funny, and this was his response.”

The reply was “Maybe if he wasn’t president, I’d think that was funny.”

NPR: “People think President [Trump] is funny … Do you think he’s funny?” CHAPPELLE: “There are funny things about him … but what he does is so consequential. In my lifetime, I’ve never really seen a phenomenon quite like him.” pic.twitter.com/4YLdXYvzLc — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) April 15, 2026

According to Hal, this was a “brutal takedown.”

He further claimed, “What he’s telling Donald Trump there is, ‘Hey, you have a serious job. This is not a job to troll people, to post stupid memes, to try and crack jokes at Americans’ expense. This is a job for a very serious person.”

Hal also stated, “You can bet Donald Trump is going to see this and he is going to start posting about how Dave Chappelle is washed up, not funny, no talent. Blah, blah, blah.”

The President frequently used social media to criticize those who opposed him. Recently, he issued a lengthy post about some of his former supporters who went against him.

Here, the President called Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones “losers.” Not only that, but Trump also mentioned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and called her “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown.”

According to The Independent, the 79-year-old wrote, “I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs.”

President Trump has gone mad as he wages war against Iran, a broken campaign promise. I fought alongside Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones to help get Trump elected. And now he goes off on a rambling rant attacking all of us in one post. We NEVER… pic.twitter.com/dMnrt2ZjCw — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 9, 2026

In response to this, Greene posted on X, “President Trump has gone mad as he wages war against Iran, a broken campaign promise. I fought alongside Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones to help get Trump elected.”

She added, “We NEVER changed, Trump did.”

The US president also drew massive backlash after posting an AI-generated photo of himself amid his ongoing feud with Pope Leo XIV.

He later deleted that photo and claimed that he did not mean to appear as Jesus Christ. As reported by CNBC, Trump told reporters, “I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor, and had to do with Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support.”

According to Raw Story, many of POTUS’s own party members did not appreciate the situation.

Sen. John Curtis commented, “I found it offensive. As a Christian myself, I was offended by it. I think any religion should be offended by it. I would have been equally offended if he had made fun of Muhammad or any other religious leader, and I’m glad he took it down, but I’m sorry he posted it.”