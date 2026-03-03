Trump Faces MAGA Backlash Over Iran Strikes

The Trump administration’s decision to take part in the Iran war hasn’t sat well with many MAGA fans. Amid the backlash, a media analyst has decided to reveal what could be the “most alarming sign” for Donald Trump and his government. According to Will Sommer, a journalist at The Bulwark, who is familiar with the right-wing clan, the MAGA base is becoming divided following his strikes across Iran.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has been backing the POTUS for a long time, called him “absolutely disgusting and evil.” Slamming the President over his Operation Epic Fury, Carlson also described the GOP leader as a “warmonger.”

However, according to Sommer, amid the MAGA backlash, there is one person who is coming to defend Donald Trump. “In perhaps the most alarming sign of all for the Pentagon and White House, the war’s biggest fan is none other than Pizzagate promoter Mike Cernovich,” the journalist wrote on Monday.

Mike Cernovich Explains Why the United States Is Able to Pull Off Taking Out the Leaders of Iran and Venezuela Without Facing Geopolitical Ramifications from Russia or China: ‘American Tech Is Too Good’ “We didn’t want to do anything with Iran years ago because China and Russia… pic.twitter.com/RWKvdlFb3j — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 2, 2026

“With even podcast host Benny Johnson waffling on the war, Cernovich appeared on Johnson’s show Monday to cheer him up. And he had good news: The United States can avoid blowback for its military adventures, Cernovich said, because its weapons are so good they’re essentially ‘alien technology,'” Sommer added.

In his article, the journalist further explained that Cernovich believes the aliens are on Trump’s side. The conservative commentator, who is apparently an enthusiast of ayahuasca, said, “We have tech, people call it the alien technology. We have alien technology, and we could pull things off that we couldn’t pull off twenty years ago.”

Sommer wrote that these claims could further trouble the administration, when the MAGA clan is already divided over Iran strikes.

Slamming the joint US-Israel strikes, Carlson said on Monday, “This happened because Israel wanted it to happen. This is Israel’s war.” He also doubted Israel’s intelligence and whether they had faked it to lure Trump into the war.

Sec. Marco Rubio on Iran: “We went proactively in a defensive way to prevent them from inflicting higher damage. Had we not done so, there would have been hearings on Capitol Hill about how we knew that this was going to happen, and we didn’t act preemptively…” pic.twitter.com/NFSOeW4dWH — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 2, 2026

“Maybe it doesn’t show that, because this country has certainly been manipulated a lot by Israeli intelligence—and other foreign countries’ intelligence, but certainly by Israeli intelligence,” he added. Shortly after that, Secretary of State Marco Rubio decided to confirm exactly that.

Hodge Twins, a popular pair of MAGA influencers, lamented, “So we are at war for Israel. Thanks for confirming.” Even Megyn Kelly, who has been one of the biggest voices for Trump in recent years, said that she had “serious doubts” about what White House’s plans in Iran. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who had an irreparable fallout with Trump, appeared on Kelly’s show to cast the same doubts.

“We need to have a serious conversation about what the fuck is happening to this country, and who in the hell are these decisions being made for, and who is making these decisions,” said Greene.