Donald Trump’s words have rubbed his MAGA fanbase the wrong way. The President recently discussed the H-1B visa in a conversation with Laura Ingraham. He was heard saying that immigrants are crucial to the workforce because Americans ‘weren’t talented enough’.

The 79-year-old sat down with Laura Ingraham of Fox News when the topic of his administration’s stance on H-1B visas came up. The discussion turned into a passionate debate when the President appeared to suggest that the visa program is necessary due to a lack of talent among Americans..

The president made sure to regulate the issuance of the visa by signing an executive order. The order imposed a one-time $100,000 fee on the work visa applicants. The H-1B visa is granted to highly-skilled foreign workers and is considered a somewhat promising pathway to a green card.

“Does this mean the H-1B visa thing will not be a big priority for your administration?” Ingraham asked a question that had been widely speculated

She argued that if the Trump administration planned on raising the wages for Americans, then it would be counterproductive to “flood” the country with “tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of foreign workers.” The President agreed with her point but also claimed that it was necessary to “bring in talent.”

The Fox News host claimed that there were “plenty of talented people” who were citizens. Trump continued to refute the claim, which prompted Ingraham to ask if he thought the US did not have talented individuals. “No, you don’t have certain talents, and people have to learn,” he admitted.

He went on to elaborate his point by noting how you can’t simply take people “off the employment line,” put them in factories, and order them to make missiles. “How did we ever do it before, when you and I were growing up?” Ingraham asked him in response.

The President recalled the ICE raid on the Hyundai factory in Georgia that was carried out in September. He noted that the raid had to be carried out because “they wanted illegal immigrants out.” Trump pointed out how the people who were deported had been making batteries all their lives.

The President then went on a long-winded explanation about how difficult making batteries actually is. “It’s not an easy thing and very dangerous. A lot of explosions, a lot of problems,” he noted. He also added how the workers who had come from South Korea were there to teach the process.

“Well, they wanted them to get out of the kind you’re going to need that, Laura,” he concluded. As elaborate as that explanation was, it only ended up backfiring on Trump while many MAGA supporters came forward to take offense.

This is insane—we are going to lose the mid-terms so badly We’ve never seen an administration crash & burn in its first year so badly—for no reason other than to appease donors & special interests Trump has surrounded himself with the worst people 👇 https://t.co/4tgIpgX62t — Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) November 12, 2025

Anthony Sabatini alleged that the Trump administration was ready to “crash & burn” if it meant appeasing donors & special interests.

“Well, so much for America first. I’m never voting Republican again, screw them. I’m done. There are plenty of talented Americans,” another wrote. A third labelled Trump as an “absolute disgrace of a president.”