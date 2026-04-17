Trump Faces Backlash After Calling Epstein Survivors “Victims, or Whatever”

President Donald Trump is facing criticism after he referred to Jeffrey Epstein’s survivors as “victims, or whatever” during remarks about possible congressional hearings. This comment arose as lawmakers discussed bringing those women forward to testify publicly.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said he would support the hearings but questioned whether the survivors would take part. “I’m fine with it,” he stated.

He added that he heard the women “refused to go under oath” and referred to them as “the victims, or whatever.” His choice of words and the claim about their willingness to testify quickly drew backlash.

This comment followed an earlier statement from first lady Melania Trump, who urged Epstein’s survivors to testify before Congress if they want to. She said the women should have the chance to share their stories publicly and have their testimony formally recorded.

First, he’s lying—no one refused to go under oath. The survivors said it’s not their responsibility to testify in front of Congress when they’ve already spoken to the FBI. Second, “victims or whatever” is one of the most derogatory things the President could say. https://t.co/x67eltmjqK — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) April 16, 2026

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer noted that the committee has been preparing for this possibility. In an interview, Comer mentioned that attorneys had reached out to survivors and confirmed that some are willing to testify, while others are not. He said the hearings are part of the committee’s plan once key depositions are completed.

The survivors themselves have shown mixed reactions to the renewed call for testimony. In a joint statement reported by The Guardian, a group of 13 survivors and relatives of Virginia Giuffre said they had already provided extensive testimony over the years. “Survivors have already shown extraordinary courage by coming forward,” the statement said, adding that calls for more public testimony place the burden back on the victims rather than on the authorities.

Several survivors have pointed to past failures in the federal response to Epstein. Maria Farmer and Annie Farmer claimed that the government has long ignored warnings and mishandled evidence related to Epstein’s network. They argued that accountability should come from investigators and prosecutors, not by requiring survivors to relive their experiences in public settings.

Thomas Massie: “Jeffrey Epstein was dealing with presidents and prime ministers and billionaires” “And then here he is with these young girls.” “Before the first press conference with the women survivors, I wondered if it was appropriate to call Epstein a ped*phile, maybe he… pic.twitter.com/WtsVoc9FeI — Defiant Ghost (@TheDefiantGhost) March 30, 2026

This renewed focus comes as federal authorities continue to process a large number of records linked to Epstein. According to Reuters, millions of pages of documents have been released since late 2025, naming more than 1,200 alleged victims. These disclosures have increased pressure on lawmakers to decide what further actions should be taken.

While Trump didn’t say he opposes the hearings, his dismissive language and his suggestion that survivors have been unwilling to testify under oath has lead to criticism. Public records and previous cases show that many survivors have already provided sworn testimony in legal proceedings over the years.

The issue remains open as Congress considers next steps. Lawmakers have indicated that hearings could proceed, though it is still unclear how many survivors would choose to participate.

Survivors who have spoken out continue to stress that any future process should focus on accountability rather than repeated testimony.

Members of the Trump administration, including Howard Lutnick, have appeared in the Epstein Files, with documents that contradict his public statements. Yet, he and others have not been called to testify by the House Committee.