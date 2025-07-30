Trump Explodes: Orders GOP Ally To Stop Letting ‘Democrats Laugh at Him’

President Donald Trump erupted in a tirade on Truth Social, ordering Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley to immediately dismantle the Senate’s longstanding “blue slip” tradition, which he blames for allowing Democrats to block his judicial and U.S. Attorney nominees.

In a fiery post, President Trump called the tradition “ridiculous” and “probably unconstitutional,” accusing Democrats of abusing it to stall the appointments of “Highly Qualified Judges and U.S. Attorneys.” Trump’s demand comes amid growing frustration from the White House over delays in confirming key nominees in Democrat-controlled states.

“Chuck Grassley, who I got re-elected to the U.S. Senate when he was down, by a lot, in the Great State of Iowa, could solve the ‘Blue Slip’ problem… with a mere flick of the pen,” Trump wrote. He named several Democratic senators—including Chuck Schumer, Mark Warner, Tim Kaine, Cory Booker, and Adam Schiff—calling them “SLEAZEBAGS ALL” for using the rule to stop GOP-backed appointments.

Under the blue slip tradition, home-state senators can effectively veto federal judicial nominees from their states by withholding a signed “blue slip” form. While not codified in law, the rule has historically been respected by the Senate Judiciary Committee, something Trump now views as a roadblock to his presidential authority.

“The President of the United States will never be permitted to appoint the person of his choice because of an ancient, and probably Unconstitutional, ‘CUSTOM,’” he wrote. “The only way to beat this Hoax is to appoint a Democrat or a weak and ineffective Republican.”

Trump warned that the rule could force him to compromise on appointments in states like California, New York, Illinois, and Virginia, areas he said are plagued by “the highest level of crime and corruption.” He argued that strong conservative nominees are most needed in those jurisdictions, and the blue slip rule is letting Democrats laugh at the GOP’s inability to act.

“Senator Grassley must step up, like Crooked Joe Biden did, when he openly broke, at least two times, the ‘Blue Slip’ SCAM… and let our Great Republican Judges and U.S. Attorneys BE CONFIRMED,” Trump declared. “He should do this, IMMEDIATELY, and not let the Democrats laugh at him and the Republican Party for being weak and ineffective.”

The president’s remarks reflect a broader theme in his administration, impatience with congressional norms he believes are weaponized by Democrats. He cited Biden’s alleged disregard for the custom as precedent and insisted Grassley follow suit.

While Trump previously benefited from relaxed blue slip enforcement during his first presidency, particularly under then-Chair Lindsey Graham for appellate nominees, the rule is still being honored for district-level appointments. Now in his second term, Trump is pressing for total elimination.

🚨 JUST IN: GOP Senator Chuck Grassley is upset about President Trump asking him to fast-track the judicial nominees. Grassley says precedent must be upheld. “I was OFFENDED by what the president said, and I am disappointed it would result in personal insults.” UNREAL. So… pic.twitter.com/LLJ8WPuY6h — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 30, 2025

Senator Grassley, a longtime institutionalist, has responded publicly to the president’s demand, stating that he is offended and disappointed that it resulted in personal insults. Whether he will defy decades of Senate tradition under pressure from the White House remains to be seen.

Trump ended the rant by offering some words of encouragement. “Chuck, I know you have the Courage to do this, DO IT!”

Trump and Grassley share a complex relationship marked by mutual benefit and occasional tension. Grassley backed key Trump policies and judicial nominees, while Trump praised his seniority.

However, Grassley has at times maintained institutional independence, notably during investigations, drawing Trump’s ire when loyalty didn’t fully align with his expectations.