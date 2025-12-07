Trump Explodes at Fox News After On Air Guest Slams His Economy

Donald Trump has called out Fox News as well as its political leaning during a social media tantrum on his platform Truth Social. The President called out Fox News on his own media site concerning the other media outlet that brought in Peter Schiff, who significantly criticized Trump’s economic policies. Talking on December 6’s episode of Fox & Friends, Schiff said, “I think that the inflation rate is going to accelerate as Trump’s term progresses. And, you know, the policies continue to impact pricing.”
Griff Jenkins, the Fox News host, then tried to attempt a more positive approach, highlighting the economist that there’s a “silver lining” in rising wages, and also suggested that there might be a reset in the housing crisis, which could benefit younger Americans. However, Schiff immediately countered by telling the viewers, “Unfortunately, it’s not going to get better for a long time.”
Pres. Trump called me a loser, a jerk and a Trump hater for telling the Fox audience the truth about the rising cost of living. Biden had a lot of help in causing the “affordability crisis,” including from Trump during his first term, and he’s not fixing it, he’s making it worse. pic.twitter.com/IK7POAN2ye
— Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) December 6, 2025
Following the interview, Trump wasted no time in sharing his anger at Fox News for inviting Schiff onto the show as a guest, and he wrote on his own site, “Why would Fox and Friends Weekend (of all things?) put on a ‘Stockbroker’ named Peter Schiff, a Trump-hating loser who has already proven to be wrong.” He further continued saying, “Either the show made a mistake, or it is heading in a different direction.” Trump then claimed that while Schiff said prices are going up, they’re “coming down substantially.”
However, according to recent reports, this isn’t the case as the average cost of food has risen by 3.1% over 12 months. And then he concluded the talk, demanding that Fox News look into the person who invited Schiff to the show by saying, “Check out the ‘booker’ who put this jerk on.” Schiff, on the contrary, countered back and called him out on X, “challenging” Trump to prove his analysis wrong.
Since Pres. Trump called me a jerk and a loser for claiming that prices are still rising when he insists they're coming way down, I challenge him, or his designee, to a debate on the U.S. economy and the efficacy of his policies. If I'm as wrong as he says I am, let him prove it.
— Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) December 6, 2025
As usual, social media netizens came on to engage in this debate with a person writing on Schiff’s post, “100%. I voted for the guy, but you are right on this one,” as another person also added, “Congrats, Peter. You’ve hit the radar, which means your voice is being impactful and moving the needle. Trump doesn’t waste time hunting down people who aren’t acutely threatening to him.”