Trump Explodes at Fox News After On Air Guest Slams His Economy

Donald Trump has called out Fox News as well as its political leaning during a social media tantrum on his platform Truth Social. The President called out Fox News on his own media site concerning the other media outlet that brought in Peter Schiff, who significantly criticized Trump’s economic policies. Talking on December 6’s episode of Fox & Friends, Schiff said, “I think that the inflation rate is going to accelerate as Trump’s term progresses. And, you know, the policies continue to impact pricing.”

Griff Jenkins, the Fox News host, then tried to attempt a more positive approach, highlighting the economist that there’s a “silver lining” in rising wages, and also suggested that there might be a reset in the housing crisis, which could benefit younger Americans. However, Schiff immediately countered by telling the viewers, “Unfortunately, it’s not going to get better for a long time.”

Pres. Trump called me a loser, a jerk and a Trump hater for telling the Fox audience the truth about the rising cost of living. Biden had a lot of help in causing the “affordability crisis,” including from Trump during his first term, and he’s not fixing it, he’s making it worse. pic.twitter.com/IK7POAN2ye — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) December 6, 2025