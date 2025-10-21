Trump Explodes at Aussie Ambassador Kevin Rudd in Front of Cameras: “I Don’t Like You Either!”

The diplomatic affair between Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, was meant to be smooth on Monday when they engaged in a joint press conference at the White House, but instead it turned into a spectacle to watch. Trump locked in a heated moment with Kevin Rudd, the Australian Ambassador, consequent to the signing of a multi-billion dollar rare earth deal between the US President and the visiting guest, the Australian Prime Minister. However, instead of the economics, it was the clash between the US President and Rudd that caught people’s attention.

It all started when a reporter brought up Rudd’s old comments, remarks from before he became ambassador, criticizing Trump. The former Australian prime minister had once called Trump “the village idiot” and “the most destructive president in history.” Trump’s reaction? Pure reality TV gold.

“Did an ambassador say something bad about me? Where is he? Is he still working for you?” Trump suddenly asked, cutting off the journalist mid-question. The room froze. Prime Minister Albanese, visibly trying to defuse the tension, smiled awkwardly and pointed across the table at Rudd. Trump zeroed in. “You said bad?” he snapped. Rudd tried to keep his cool, quickly clarifying, “Before I took this position, Mr President.”

But Trump wasn’t letting him off that easily. In a now-viral moment caught on multiple cameras, the president shot back, “I don’t like you either. I don’t. And I probably never will.” Ouch. The crowd of reporters gasped, while Albanese looked caught between laughter and panic. Trump then turned away as if nothing had happened, moving straight to another question, the definition of a mic-drop moment.

The clip didn’t take time to get viral, as it secured millions of views across X and TikTok within hours. Social media netizens quite justifiably dub it “the most awkward White House moment of the year.” Not to mention that the tense exchange between the political personalities overshadowed what had actually been a major diplomatic milestone earlier that day: which was a deal between the US and Australia to deepen cooperation on rare-earth and critical minerals, the building blocks of semiconductors, batteries, as well as defense tech.

The $2 billion partnership aims to weaken China’s dominance in the global rare-earth supply chain. Currently, Beijing controls about two-thirds of mining and nearly 90 percent of processing worldwide. The US President hailed the agreement as “a huge step for American independence,” but his threat to slap a 100 percent tariff on Chinese goods if Beijing maintains its export restrictions drew just as many headlines.

Even so, most of the post-event chatter focused squarely on his unfiltered moment with Rudd. Social media users quickly dug up Rudd’s old comments, sharing side-by-side clips of his past insults and Trump’s blunt response. As one political commentator on X joked, “Trump just turned an international trade deal into a roast battle.” For Rudd, it was a deeply awkward moment that’s likely to follow him for a while. For the President? Just another viral day at the office.