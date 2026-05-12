Trump Explains Meaning of the Word ‘Sea’ During Speech — Internet Jokes ‘We’re Living in a Simulation’

Donald Trump has often come under fire for going off on tangents during speeches, and his latest remarks appear to have sparked similar reactions online. Donald Trump hosted law enforcement officers at the White House for Police Week Dinner.

“TONIGHT: President Trump shows his support for police across the country, hosting law enforcement leaders for dinner at the White House,” the official White House account posted. “The Trump administration will always back the blue.”

Show me someone so dumb they don’t understand the difference between sea and see, so then as president they self project their stupidity onto everyone else. — JustanotherDave 💙3.5% (@daheditor) May 12, 2026

Speaking to law enforcement officers during the event, the president said something quite out of the ordinary. Trump spoke about the rampant drug abuse issue in the country as he began, “Drugs coming by sea, meaning coming by water. A lot of people don’t know what I mean by sea. They think I mean vision. I’m talking about sea like the sea.”

Many online were left confused by the clarification, noting that there seemed to be little reason to explain that he was referring to the ocean. Various users on the internet were quick to criticize Trump. “I always thought it would take some evil genius to destroy America,” one user wrote on X. “Turns out all it took was one common man with the IQ of a jar of Mayonnaise and millions of supporters with even less.”

Another wrote: “Show me someone so dumb they don’t understand the difference between sea and see, so then as president they self-project their stupidity onto everyone else.” A third user joked that none of this is real and the world is actually a simulation. “Yeah, my thinking has been that the simulation we are living in is malfunctioning,” the user wrote. “It’s better than thinking about how monumentally stupid people have to be to support this imbecile.”

Another user chimed in, saying: “My running theory for if we are living in a simulation is that the purpose of the simulation is to see how absurd it can become before the participants stop believing it’s real.” This is not the first time that the president has been criticized for making out-of-the-ordinary statements in his speeches.

In a recent Oval Office exchange with reporters, Donald Trump appeared to confuse Ukraine with Iran while discussing ongoing global conflicts, making it clear that these blunders have been ever-persistent. In a similar exchange with reporters, when asked by reporters why Trump was a frequent target of assassination attempts, the president’s answer had the internet in fits.

Question: "Why do such incidents (assassination attempts) keep happening to you?" Donald Trump: "The people who make the biggest impact are the people who are followed the most." "I hate to say I'm honored by this." pic.twitter.com/b0IxILo5c8 — 1880 News (@1880News) April 26, 2026

“Why do you think this keeps happening to you?” a reporter asked Trump during a press conference. The president simply began, “I must tell you the most impactful people, the people that do the most, you take a look at the people – Abraham Lincoln – I mean, you go through the people that have gone through this where they got ’em, but the people that do the most and the people that make the biggest impact are the ones that they go after.”

Trump went on to even claim that he is “honored” by the repeated assassination attempts on his life. That said, according to The Guardian, as the Iran War continues to show no signs of calming down, many online believe Donald Trump will keep up his bizarre off-the-cuff remarks that keep the internet divided.