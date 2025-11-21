Trump Expected to Fire Pam Bondi And Kash Patel After Midterm Elections

President Donald Trump is weighing whether to fire Attorney General Pam Bondi or FBI Director Kash Patel after the midterms, a possible post-election shake-up fueled by frustration inside his base over the mishandling of the long promised Epstein files.

The source spoke to pro-Trump outlet Real America’s Voice which has been tracking the growing conservative backlash. On Friday, Daily Signal correspondent Tony Kinnett offered an unusually blunt assessment of Bondi’s situation, accusing her of setting expectations that she could not possibly meet.

Host David Brody did not soften the question: “Is it just a matter of time before Pam Bondi is shown the door?” he asked, per Raw Story report.

“Regarding the situation with Pam Bondi, she put herself here,” Kinnett responded, adding that she had “backed herself into this corner” earlier in the year when she invited a group of MAGA influencers to the White House. Bondi reportedly promised them new information on Jeffrey Epstein, a moment eagerly anticipated by a movement convinced the files conceal explosive names. Instead, Kinnett said, they were handed a binder that was essentially empty.

“When she got out in February, and she handed to my friends, including Jack Posobiec, a binder that contained nothing, and then trotted him out and humiliated him for no reason,” he explained. In that community, publicly embarrassing an ally is its own kind of sin, but embarrassing them while delivering nothing is even worse.

The deeper issue, Kinnett argued, is that Bondi made the mistake of promising the ultimate reveal. “And when you campaign on, I’m going to get in there and I’m going to release everything,” he said, “you have now set yourself a standard you can’t walk away from.” Whether the files contain anything significant becomes almost irrelevant, in his view. The promise itself creates an expectation that can’t be dialed back.

“You’ve already promised what’s in the files,” he said. “You’ve already promised all of these names are in the files. So you better deliver.”

Kash Patel’s name entered the conversation for a similar reason. Though he has remained a loyalist, some in Trump’s orbit now question whether Patel has pushed hard enough from inside the FBI to surface whatever the bureau may actually hold. The frustration is less about specifics and more about the sense that the Epstein files big reveal moment keeps dissolving into smoke.

“Welcome to purgatory,” Kinnett said, summing up how both officials are now perceived. “And so, yeah, I do think the Trump administration, maybe after the 2026 midterms, might dismiss Bondi or Patel because when you over-promise and you under-deliver, people are rightly outraged.”

Inside Trumpworld, personnel changes are rarely just administrative adjustments, they serve as signals and politically calculated resets. If Trump does decide to remove Bondi or Patel, it would not only redirect blame but also reassure his supporters that he’s still capable of the high-drama firings that defined his earlier years in office.

For now, both officials remain in place, but the message circulating through conservative media is unmistakable in that not only is loyalty is expected, results are required too, and disappointment can get you fired just as quickly.