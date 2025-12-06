Trump Erupts After CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Exposes Ballooning Ballroom Costs

Donald Trump seemed to be ferocious on Saturday as he lashed out at CNN host Kaitlan Collins as she pointed out the rising cost of his ever-growing and much anticipated new ballroom. The President took to his Truth Social platform to say, “Caitlin Collin’s of Fake News CNN, always Stupid and Nasty, asked me why the new Ballroom was costing more money than originally thought one year ago.”

Initially during the announcement of the construction of the ballroom, it was expected to cost $200 million and had already $100 million over budget, however, Trump has given multiple justifications concerning this humongous expense of his vanity project. He also said, “…it is going to be double the size, and the quality of finishes and interiors has been brought to the highest level,” adding that it would also boast a lovely view.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just EVISCERATED Fake News CNN’s Kaitlan Collins 😂🔥 “Caitlin Collin’s of Fake News CNN, always Stupid and Nasty, asked me why the new Ballroom was costing more money than originally thought one year ago.” “I said because it is going to be double… pic.twitter.com/5jCNKg6Gtn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 6, 2025

Its official plans have not been submitted yet either, and despite this whopping value as well as the ongoing building, Trump claimed, “It is actually under budget and ahead of schedule, as my jobs always are. It’s just much bigger and more beautiful than originally planned.” He eventually concluded his salvo with a hit at CNN, which goes in his trademark ‘Hall of Shame’ of the White House’s new ‘fake news’ watchdog.

“FAKE NEWS CNN, and the guy who runs the whole corrupt operation that owns it, is one of the worst in the business,” he raged. “Their ratings are so low that they’re not even counted or relevant anymore. MAGA!!!” Before Trump’s post came, Collins reported from the White House itself, highlighting that a crane was undertaking construction on the ballroom as well as pointing out that costs had “ballooned.”