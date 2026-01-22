Trump-Era Inflation Fears Spike, With One Group Especially On Edge

Anxiety about Trump’s inflation and the high cost of living is particularly strong among Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander adults, according to a new survey. It found that roughly half of them want the government to prioritize affordability, while the Trump administration claims that tariffs and other policies will not worsen price pressures.

The poll, conducted by AAPI Data and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research from December 2 to December 8, revealed that about half of AAPI adults believe the government should focus on addressing the high cost of living and inflation. In comparison, an AP-NORC poll of U.S. adults conducted in early December found that about one-third cited inflation and financial worries as the biggest problems facing the country.

The survey suggests that the administration has not eased concerns among the country’s fastest-growing major racial or ethnic group, even as economic stress remains common across the electorate. Worries about costs have increased among AAPI adults since last year, when around 4 in 10 thought affordability should be a priority, according to AAPI Data’s summary of its trend results.

The results were consistent across political affiliations. AAPI Democrats and independents, as well as AAPI Republicans, were at least somewhat more likely than their national counterparts to mention inflation and the cost of living as a priority.

Researchers connected some of the intensity of concern to geography and household budgets. Many AAPI adults live in high-cost states and metropolitan areas, including California and New York. In these places, housing, food, and transportation costs generally exceed national averages, according to the AP report.

The findings also come as President Donald Trump has defended tariffs and urged Americans to see them as leverage in trade disputes and industrial policy. Critics argue that import taxes can lead to higher prices for consumers. The AP report noted that tariffs may particularly concern some AAPI households because they affect the cost of imported goods common in AAPI cuisines and communities.

Beyond inflation, the survey indicated that health care costs remain a significant worry. Forty-four percent of AAPI adults wanted the government to prioritize health care. About six in 10 said they were extremely or very concerned about affording health care in the future, according to the AP report and topline results.

While respondents expressed skepticism about the country’s direction, many viewed their own financial situation more positively than the national outlook, AAPI Data reported in its topline summary.

Confidence in the government’s ability to address these issues has also declined. About 70% of AAPI adults said they had little faith in the federal government’s ability to make progress on the issues they care about, up from roughly 60% after the 2024 election, according to the AP report.

The survey included 1,029 U.S. adults who are Asian American, Native Hawaiian, or Pacific Islander, using NORC’s probability-based Amplify AAPI Panel, which is designed to represent that population. The margin of error was plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.

These findings come as both political parties start shaping messages for the 2026 midterms. Affordability and household finances are likely to stay key issues. The AP report noted that the high importance of inflation among AAPI adults suggests that the administration may face a tougher environment with a group that has grown in size and political influence, especially in competitive states and suburban districts where voter turnout can determine close races.