Trump Envoy Mocked at Davos After Snapping at Panel Question on Greenland

Howard Lutnick, President Donald Trump’s special envoy, declined to answer questions about the administration’s effort to take control of Greenland during a World Economic Forum panel on Tuesday. His refusal drew laughter from the audience after he interrupted historian Adam Tooze during a follow-up question.

Tooze asked Lutnick how countries outside the United States should view Washington’s push to take Greenland from Denmark, based on video of the exchange posted online.

Lutnick pivoted to trade policy, stating, “Globalization has failed the West and the United States,” and promoting an “America First” approach focused on domestic workers and border control.

Tooze pressed again, asking, “Can I bring you back to Greenland?” Lutnick responded via Raw Story with a firm “No,” prompting laughter from the panel and audience, as captured in the video.

Lutnick emphasized that the “Western Hemisphere is vital” to the United States. He mentioned that national security officials were addressing the issue with allies and partners but declined to provide details.

Tooze noted that presenting the question in that manner was challenging for others to accept, according to the video.

This exchange took place amid Trump’s renewed interest in Greenland, which stirred conversations in Davos. Global leaders and executives considered the impact of the U.S. plan to secure the territory and the administration’s readiness to use tariffs as leverage. Business Insider, which provided live updates, reported that Trump’s Greenland stance and the risk of trade escalation were key topics on Day 2 of the forum.

European officials warned that linking trade penalties to Greenland would increase tensions with U.S. allies. The Guardian reported that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged Europe to avoid retaliation against Trump’s tariff threats regarding Greenland, insisting that diplomatic solutions were preferable.

Lutnick’s comments about globalization reflected a broader message from the Trump administration at Davos. They indicated an intention to reshape trade relations and urge allies on security matters. Semafor previously reported that the administration sent a high-level delegation to the forum, which included Lutnick and other Cabinet members.

In coverage of the panel, the New York Post noted that Lutnick criticized globalization for harming American workers and championed a new model based on “America First.” These remarks aligned with his statements in the video from the session.

The World Economic Forum did not immediately comment on the Greenland exchange. The White House also did not address Lutnick’s refusal to answer questions during the panel.

Trump has claimed that Greenland holds strategic importance in the Arctic and believes the United States should control it. Denmark has firmly rejected any sale, while Greenland’s leaders have repeatedly stated that its future is for its people to decide.

Lutnick’s participation in Davos showcased this dispute to an international audience, even as he attempted to steer the conversation back to trade and economic policy. When pressed once more on Greenland, Lutnick concluded by stating that he would leave the matter to national security officials to handle with allies and friends, as noted in the video.