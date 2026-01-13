Trump Ends Somali Temporary Protected Status, Orders Them Out By March

President Donald Trump has ordered an end to Temporary Protected Status for thousands of Somali nationals living in the United States, directing them to leave the country by March 17 in a sweeping immigration enforcement move that underscores his administration’s hardline approach to border and visa policy.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that TPS protections for Somali nationals will expire after the Trump administration determined conditions in Somalia no longer meet the legal threshold required to justify the program. The decision affects tens of thousands of Somalis who have been allowed to remain and work legally in the U.S. under protections first granted more than a decade ago.

Somalis in Mogadishu are protesting President Trump and showing support for Rep. Ilhan Omar amid his calls to deport Somali Americans. They support the Democrat grift. pic.twitter.com/HbWd7nCuY2 — Brando Republic (@BrandoRepublic) December 6, 2025

“Temporary means temporary,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News Digital in a statement. “Country conditions in Somalia have improved to the point that it no longer meets the law’s requirement for Temporary Protected Status.”

Somali immigrants and their descendants form one of the larger Horn of Africa diaspora communities in the United States. Estimates show there are roughly 170,000 Somali Americans nationwide, with communities spread across major cities and states. In Minnesota, the Somalia immigrants are by far the largest in the country, with estimates ranging from 80,000 to 100,000 residents, most of whom live in the greater Minneapolis–Saint Paul area.

Temporary Protected Status is designed to be exactly that — temporary. It is granted to nationals of countries experiencing extraordinary conditions such as war or natural disaster and does not provide a permanent path to citizenship. Trump administration officials emphasized that the program was never intended to last indefinitely and said Somalia’s designation had been repeatedly extended without sufficient justification.

A senior Trump administration official said a review of current conditions showed Somalia no longer meets the statutory requirements for TPS, triggering the termination. “Temporary Protected Status was never meant to become permanent amnesty,” the official said, adding that the decision reflects the law as written by Congress.

Under the Trump order, Somali TPS holders will have until March 17 to depart the country or seek another lawful immigration status if eligible. DHS officials said the timeline provides a clear and structured transition period while restoring integrity to the immigration system.

Trump has long criticized the TPS program, arguing it has been abused by successive administrations to allow large populations of foreign nationals to remain in the U.S. for years or decades beyond the original emergency. During his presidency, he repeatedly vowed to end what he described as “backdoor amnesty programs” that bypass congressional authority.

In a statement following the Trump announcement, administration officials stressed that immigration enforcement must be predictable, lawful, and fair. “When conditions improve, the law requires TPS to end,” one official said. “This decision restores credibility to the system and ensures temporary programs remain temporary.”

Somalis in America are protesting after Trump threatened to deport them over fraud. 🇸🇴🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RxiAB9mbRF — Zoom Afrika (@zoomafrika1) November 26, 2025

The Trump move was applauded by immigration enforcement advocates, who noted that TPS designations for countries like Somalia have been renewed automatically for years with little public scrutiny. They argue that such extensions undermine the rule of law and place additional strain on housing, social services, and job markets.

Critics of the decision claimed Somalia remains unstable, citing security concerns and humanitarian challenges. DHS officials countered that TPS determinations are based on specific legal criteria, not political pressure or advocacy campaigns.

The termination of Somali TPS follows a broader enforcement push by the Trump administration, which has focused on restoring interior immigration enforcement, tightening asylum standards, and ending long-running temporary programs that critics say evolved into permanent residency in all but name.

Officials also emphasized that the decision does not bar lawful immigration from Somalia. Individuals may still apply for visas or other legal pathways under U.S. immigration law, but blanket protections based on nationality alone will no longer apply.

Trump has made immigration enforcement a cornerstone of his presidency, arguing that consistent application of the law is essential to national sovereignty and public trust. Ending Somali TPS, administration officials say, is part of a broader effort to ensure that humanitarian protections are reserved for genuine emergencies — not used as permanent immigration workarounds.

With the March deadline approaching, DHS said it will continue outreach efforts to ensure affected individuals understand their options and responsibilities. The administration made clear, however, that the decision is final and that enforcement will follow once protections expire.

