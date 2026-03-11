Trump Dismisses Reporter’s Question About Iraqi Parliament Chants

US President Donald Trump was speaking to reporters at the White House today when a reporter asked him a question about the Iraqi Parliament. The reporter was referring to a viral video on Twitter, where Iraqi Parliament members were heard shouting, “Death to America, death to Israel!”

“In Iraqi Parliament, pro-Iran armed groups chanted, ‘Death to America, Death to Israel.’ What is your response to them? What is your message for the Iraqi government?” the reporter asked. The president shut the reporter down, saying, “That’s not a nice question.”

NEW: Trump shuts down reporter’s question about reports of Iraqi parliament members shouting, “Death to America, death to Israel!”: “That’s not a nice question.” pic.twitter.com/HGnS7ERdxL — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 11, 2026

As reported by Rudaw, it was Iraqi lawmakers, linked to pro-Iran armed groups that were chanting “death to America”, while praising the “Axis of Resistance” in a Parliamentary session in Iraq on Saturday night. At the same time, there were attacks targeting the US embassy in Baghdad, causing escalating tensions as the regional conflict widens.

The reason why the Iraqi Parliament convened on Saturday night was to review the situation in Iraq. It also related to the latest developments in the region, as the conflict continues between Iran and the US-Israeli coalition continues. Meanwhile the meeting took place in the presence of high-ranking military and security commanders.

During the session, lawmakers close to Iraq’s armed groups took the opportunity to voice threats against the US and Israel, while praising armed groups in Iraq that have carried out drone attacks on the Kurdistan Region and other targets in Iraq in the past week. Meanwhile, on the same night an attack was carried out on the American embassy in Baghdad, causing a stir in the government.

Interceptors at the US Embassy in Baghdad engage to intercept a drone attack pic.twitter.com/AMRbtTgmJo — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) March 9, 2026

“During the session, several military commanders were present, including the Iraqi Chief of Staff. The ongoing conflict was discussed, along with Iraq’s systems and capabilities in confronting it,” Danar Abdulghafar, spokesperson for the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) parliamentary bloc in Iraq, told Rudaw on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the current conflict, as well as Iraq’s defense systems and capabilities, were discussed, with emphasis on protecting Iraq during the conflict. Soon after this, parliamentary members close to the Popular Mobilization Forces started voicing threats against the US ande Israel, while praising forces identifying themselves as part of the Axis of Resistance.

That informal, Iran-led military and political coalition focuses on countering Western and Israeli influence in the region. This includes the Hezbollah in Lebanon, Houthis in Yemen, some components of the PMF, the Palestinian Hamas, and Islamic Jihad.

Uday Awad of the Sadiqun parliamentary bloc, reportedly said in Parliament, “We strongly condemn these attacks and threats, which target both the Americans and the Zionists. We support the Iranian people and praise their unity, gathering under new leadership to become a strong barrier against aggressors.”

“An official, strong stance must be taken against these attacks and threats, and humanitarian corridors to Iran should be facilitated,” he added. It is currently unknown whether President Donald Trump was informed of the serious nature of the incident in Iraq’s Parliament.