Politics

Trump Discovers He And King Charles Are Cousins

Published on: April 28, 2026 at 11:01 AM ET

New research claims the British monarch and former U.S. president share a distant Scottish ancestor dating back centuries.

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Donald Trump discovers h and King Charles are cousins.
Donald Trump and King Charles are cousins, linking the president to British royalty. (Image Source: Wikimedia Commons)

However the family connection goes way back.

Donald Trump has long expressed admiration for King Charles III, even telling royal biographer Robert Hardman that he considers him a “great guy.” But that respect could soon take on a more personal dimension following newly uncovered family history.

Hardman—author of Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story—revealed that Charles and Donald Trump “share descent from the same Scottish nobleman,” the 3rd Earl of Lennox, making them “15th cousins.”

Writing in the Daily Mail, Hardman noted: “We know that the avowedly royalist President Trump already regards the King as ‘a great guy’ and ‘a fighter’ – he told me so himself recently – but his affection for the monarch and the Royal Family may now become even more pronounced when he learns that he and the King share descent from the same Scottish nobleman.”

According to Hardman, Lord Lennox was entangled in a “vicious” power struggle centered on control of the young James V of Scotland, eventually suffering defeat at the 1526 Battle of Linlithgow Bridge.

His lineage would later intersect with some of the most pivotal figures in British royal history. Lennox’s son went on to father Lord Darnley, the husband of Mary, Queen of Scots. Their son would later ascend the throne as James I of England, marking a key moment where ties to the House of Windsor begin to emerge.

However, Lennox’s family tree extended far beyond that royal branch. Among his children was Lady Helen, who married the 11th Earl of Sutherland. Their son, the 12th Earl, later had a daughter, Lady Jane, who married the chief of the Highland Clan Mackay. Their son, Donald Mackay, carried the line forward.

Over generations, the ancestry continued through both the Mackay and MacLeod families before eventually leading to Mary Anne MacLeod. In 1930, she emigrated to the United States in search of a new life and later married real estate developer Fred Trump.

The couple would go on to have five children, including Donald Trump—creating an unexpected genealogical link between the modern US president and the British monarch that stretches back more than 500 years.

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