Lip Reader Decodes Melania Trump’s Three-Word Remark to King Charles During Royal Visit

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla in Washington, D.C., for a state visit. The royal couple touched down on Monday, and the Trumps welcomed them on the steps of the White House’s iconic South Portico. Meanwhile, a lip reader recently decoded the brief exchange between Melania and the King.

In the videos shared by the White House, one shows the two couples gathered for tea before heading to a garden party attended by several notable guests, including former Olympian Tom Daley. According to the Mirror US, a professional lip reader, Jeremy Freeman, has now interpreted what Melania Trump said to King Charles when they met.

Let the historic state visit begin! President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet King Charles III and Queen Camilla for tea at the White House! 🇺🇸🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/7tvVCtPecE — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 27, 2026

The expert suggested that the monarch appeared to say, “Oh, it’s so nice to see you”, to which the First Lady responded, “So pleased to see you,” further expressing her warmth with her three-word brief remark as she said, “I’m really delighted.”

After the POTUS shook hands with the King, and Melania kissed the Queen on both cheeks, the two couples posed for a photograph outside the White House before making their way inside for tea. The report then noted that Trump tapped on the King’s shoulder as he turned to make his way inside.

The 79-year-old’s gesture towards the monarch was viewed by some as a breach of royal protocol, which traditionally discourages initiating physical contact with members of the royal family. Nonetheless, the gesture can also be seen as a move to express warmth and affection.

🇺🇸🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Puc9QXzPyz — Office of the First Lady (@FirstLadyOffice) April 28, 2026

According to the Daily Mail, body language expert Judi James explained, “This touch on the arm as they walked in also looked like a more political gesture. It was also the first real gesture of active, ‘special’ friendship here from a rather more subdued Trump than the very effusive rituals we saw during their last meeting [in September 2025].”

She also emphasized that the King doesn’t seem to have taken any offense at the breach of protocol. She noted that the monarch has always seemed more relaxed than his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. She added, “Trump’s gesture was extremely tempered for Trump. Just a light, tentative and rather polite touch to steer Charles inside.”

She added, “This initial greeting ritual gave the surface impression of geniality, and the cheek kisses from Melania created the impression of warmth, with an almost ‘family’ style approach.”

A royal buzz. 🐝 Their Majesties joined the President and First Lady for a tour of the newly unveiled and expanded White House Beehive on the South Lawn. pic.twitter.com/RGx0OtZc8v — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 28, 2026

The trip comes after Buckingham Palace confirmed the trip would proceed despite the shooting incident on Saturday. King Charles and Queen Camilla’s trip spans from April 27 to April 30, with a packed line-up of events. The King is also expected to address the U.S. Congress, making him the first British monarch to address Congress since Queen Elizabeth II did so in 1991.

The monarch will reportedly deliver a message of unity between the United Kingdom and the United States. It has also been reported that on Wednesday, the monarch will participate in a 9/11 memorial wreath-laying ceremony with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.