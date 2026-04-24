Body Language Expert Analyzes Melania Trump and Usha Vance’s Seemingly Cold Encounter

Melania Trump’s luncheon has drawn attention to her relationship with Usha Vance, as a body language expert analyzed their gestures and uncovered striking details. The first lady and the second lady attended the 113th annual First Lady’s Luncheon at the Washington Hilton on April 23, 2026, in Washington, D.C. Vance introduced Melania, highlighting her achievements, including her work as a model, businesswoman, and documentary subject.

While Melania’s documentary may have struggled at the box office, it earned a 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, 1% higher than The Godfather. That said, Usha Vance was seen at the first lady’s event in quite a contrasting look compared to Melania’s. Vance’s black, embroidered outfit stood in stark contrast to Melania’s white dress. Judi James, a body language expert, shed light on the relationship between the two women.

A sweaty Melania Trump struggles to read her speech at the 113th Annual First Lady’s Luncheon. Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/XIJyF2Skg4 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 23, 2026

“(Vance) thoughtfully reaches out to turn the page on the notes for her too and we can hear a ‘thank you’ from Melania, although there is no greeting ritual between the two women when you might have expected a hug or even a brief touch plus some warm eye contact of acknowledgment,” the body language expert revealed.

The first lady and the second lady are reportedly facing strained relationships with the president and vice president, and their marriages are reportedly falling apart. “Melania has been very much in businesslike mode recently, and perhaps this body language was pre-arranged to make her or both of them appear more like serious heavyweights with some powerful messages rather than adhering to the more traditional first lady body language traits of tactile affection and empathy,” the body language expert revealed.

Mrs. Robin Allen, Chair of the 113th Annual First Lady’s Luncheon, presents First Lady Melania Trump with a beautiful painting by Georgia artist Steve Penley — celebrating America’s 250th birthday. pic.twitter.com/eFa0SplGRv — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 23, 2026

Before hosting the luncheon, Melania Trump addressed rumors of her alleged relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. The first lady denied links to the convicted s-x offender, stating she was not “his victim.” “I am not Epstein’s victim,” Melania Trump said in a statement. “Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband, by chance, at a New York City party in 1998. This initial encounter with my husband is documented in detail in my book, MELANIA.”

The first lady called the rumors of her alleged relationship with Epstein “false smears” made by “mean-spirited and politically motivated individuals.” Melania denied any connection to the disgraced financier, claiming “I was never involved in any capacity—I was not a participant, was never on Epstein’s plane, and never visited his private island.”

Donald Trump has also commented on the matter when asked if Melania had any ties to Epstein. “She had none,” Trump said. “I think it bothered her that fake news was just being fake news. That’s all she wanted to clarify,” the president said. That said, despite the president and Melania’s alleged strained relationship, the first lady has continued to attend public events.

According to Flagler’s News Weekly, Melania inspired Congressional Club Members at its 113th First Lady’s Luncheon, as she addressed the crowd. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as First Lady but understand that my persistence alone is not enough,” Melania began. “Together, we can change people’s lives for the better.”