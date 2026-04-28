Politics

King Charles Charms Melania Trump During White House Beehive Visit

Published on: April 28, 2026 at 10:31 AM ET

The monarch’s lighthearted moment comes as he prepares to highlight the enduring UK–US alliance in a historic address to Congress.

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
King Charles made Melania Trump giggle during White House visit.
King Charles made Melania Trump giggle during a tour of the new hive at the White House. (Image Source: Wikimedia Common)

Later, the King is expected to address Congress, describing the relationship between Britain and the United States since independence as “one of the greatest alliances in human history,” emphasizing how the two nations continue to “come together.”

His speech, delivered on the second day of his state visit, is likely to acknowledge recent friction between Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, particularly over the U.S. stance in Iran. Charles is also set to stress that defending shared principles is “crucial for liberty and equality,” highlighting the importance of the rule of law as a cornerstone of both nations’ democratic systems and economic success.

He is expected to briefly mention the recent gun attack at a Washington, D.C. dinner attended by the president, offering “the highest regard and friendship of the British people to the people of the United States” as the country marks its 250th anniversary.

 

 

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