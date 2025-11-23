Trump Demands Jail for “Traitor” Democrats in Midnight Social Media Meltdown

President Donald Trump is once again setting off a political firestorm with a midnight onslaught of social media posts that accuse congressional Democrats of “treason” and “sedition.” In them, he even demands that they be sent to jail for urging the military to reject illegal orders. The explosive rants, shared on his favorite Truth Social platform late Saturday, have shocked both political allies and critics, igniting a new cycle of bipartisan outrage and headlines, reports the Independent.

Behind Trump’s fury is a video posted by Democratic lawmakers who served in the armed forces. The video urges military leaders to respect the Constitution and refuse any unlawful orders. According to the clip, it doesn’t matter whether they are issued from the White House or Pentagon.

With his decreasing poll numbers and dissension within his own party, Trump was feeling the heat. In all-caps, he ranted on X: “MANY GREAT LEGAL SCHOLARS AGREE THAT THE DEMOCRAT TRAITORS THAT TOLD THE MILITARY TO DISOBEY MY ORDERS, AS PRESIDENT, HAVE COMMITTED A CRIME OF SERIOUS PROPORTION!”

Minutes earlier, he also posted on Truth Social, writing, “THE TRAITORS THAT TOLD THE MILITARY TO DISOBEY MY ORDERS SHOULD BE IN JAIL RIGHT NOW, NOT ROAMING THE FAKE NEWS NETWORKS TRYING TO EXPLAIN THAT WHAT THEY SAID WAS OK. IT WASN’T, AND NEVER WILL BE!”

Trump went on to name Democrats like Senator Elissa Slotkin and Representative Chris Deluzio, accusing them of “SEDITION AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL.” However, ABC News notes that he actually mischaracterized the actual legal definition of sedition in U.S. law.

Sedition is not a standalone crime. Instead, the law recognizes “seditious conspiracy,” which requires proof of an organized plot to challenge or overthrow the government. Legal experts, according to Politico and ABC News, have repeatedly said Trump’s claims lack legal substance and are little more than heated rhetoric meant to rally his supporters. Even so, his repeated threats have raised alarms among members of Congress, historians, and civil liberties advocates who see such talk as both dangerous and unprecedented.

Reaction was swift. Democrats slammed Trump’s threats as “anti-democratic” and “an attack on constitutional norms.” Some Republicans are also starting to distance themselves from Trump’s recent online comments. According to Politico, members of both parties are concerned about Trump’s attacks on lawmakers. They fear that it could possibly incite political violence and deepen mistrust in government.

Republican Rep. Michael McCaul zaid, “I don’t speak for the president in terms of hanging members of Congress.”

Senator Slotkin responded publicly, stating, “It is our sacred duty to honor the rule of law. The Constitution protects every American, including those who stand up against executive overreach.” Rep. Deluzio added, “Real patriotism means defending our democracy, even when it means calling out abuse of power.”

Meanwhile, legal authorities dismissed Trump’s calls for mass arrests as lacking precedent and baseless. They point out that disagreements about military policy or presidential orders, aired in public or in Congress, do not amount to criminal conspiracy.

With 2026 primaries looming, Trump’s latest meltdown looks like more than just social media venting. It reflects a deeply divided political environment pushing America’s partisan battles to the limit. And the rift between the president and his critics has never been wider.