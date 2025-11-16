Trump Demands Indiana GOP Senate Boss Be Ousted for Refusing to Rig Maps

President Donald Trump has opened a new front in his war on disloyal Republicans, calling for the ouster of Indiana’s top GOP senator after he refused to bend the legislature to Trump’s redistricting wishes.

In a Sunday morning Truth Social tirade, Trump unloaded on Indiana Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray and state Sen. Greg Goode, accusing them of blocking a mid decade push to redraw the state’s congressional map in favor of Republicans.

Trump fumed that he was “very disappointed” in the two Republican lawmakers for not reconvening the state Senate to ram through new lines, warning his followers that the pair was putting the party’s grip on Washington at risk.

“Because of these two politically correct type ‘gentlemen,’ and a few others, they could be depriving Republicans of a Majority in the House, A VERY BIG DEAL!” Trump wrote.

The former reality TV star, now back in the Oval Office, also trained his fire on Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, blasting him for not muscling the votes through the legislature.

“Considering that Mike wouldn’t be Governor without me (Not even close!), is disappointing!” Trump complained, turning what is usually inside party horse trading into a very public loyalty test. “Any Republican that votes against this important redistricting, potentially having an impact on America itself, should be PRIMARIED.”

A spokesperson for Braun declined to comment on Trump’s threats. Representatives for Bray and Goode did not immediately respond to requests for comment, leaving the president’s accusations hanging over the state’s GOP establishment.

The clash has been building for weeks inside Indiana Republican circles. Braun signed a proclamation last month calling for a special session to consider new congressional maps, framing it as a chance, in his words, for lawmakers to “do the right thing and show up to vote for fair maps.” But it is the Senate leadership that controls whether the chamber actually meets, and on Friday, Bray effectively slammed the brakes by refusing to reconvene.

That move enraged Trump world, which has been openly strategizing about squeezing every last seat out of friendly statehouses. The president has pushed for mid decade redistricting in a handful of red states, betting that more favorable maps could lock in Republican control of Congress even if the national vote is close.

Vice President JD Vance has already made multiple trips to Indiana this year to rally support for the effort, while Bray and state House Speaker Todd Huston previously discussed the idea with Trump in the Oval Office. Trump’s post makes clear he believes Indiana Republicans have no excuse for dragging their feet.

The fight is unfolding as Democrats launch their own aggressive redistricting plays. California voters just approved Proposition 50, a ballot measure that will redraw five congressional districts to help Democrats ahead of the midterms. Party operatives are also ramping up efforts in Illinois and Maryland, where Democrats control the map making process and are looking for every possible advantage.

Trump, never one to leave a threat implied when he can spell it out, hinted that Bray and Goode will not be the last Republicans he tries to shame into line.

“Senators Bray, Goode, and the others to be released to the public later this afternoon, should DO THEIR JOB, AND DO IT NOW!” he wrote. “If not, let’s get them out of office, ASAP.”

Whether Indiana’s Republican leadership caves to the pressure or digs in, the message from Trump is unmistakable, in his party, loyalty on maps is no longer just a policy question, it is a litmus test.