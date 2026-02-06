In a major development in one of the most controversial terrorist attacks of the 21st century, President Donald Trump’s Justice Department announced the arrest and transfer to U.S. custody of Zubayr al-Bakoush, a key suspect tied to the deadly 2012 Benghazi assault that killed four Americans.

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the arrest during a press conference Friday, saying the operation reflects the Trump administration’s long-running effort to hold terrorists accountable, no matter how much time has passed.

“Hillary Clinton famously once said about Benghazi, what difference does it make? Well it makes a difference to Donald Trump and it makes a difference to those families,” Bondi said.

Al-Bakoush was transported to the United States earlier this week and now faces an eight-count federal indictment, including charges of murder, attempted murder, arson, and conspiracy to provide material support to terrorism, according to officials familiar with the case.

Pam Bondi said the arrest sends a clear message that accountability does not expire. She noted that the Justice Department continued pursuing Benghazi suspects long after the issue faded from headlines, crediting years of intelligence gathering and coordination with foreign partners.

Bondi used the announcement to contrast the Trump administration’s actions with the federal government’s handling of the Benghazi attack in its immediate aftermath.

During her remarks, she referenced Hillary Clinton’s 2013 congressional testimony, in which the former secretary of state downplayed questions about the cause of the attack. Bondi said that moment has come to symbolize frustration among the victims’ families and Americans who believed justice had stalled.

She stressed that under President Trump, Benghazi was never treated as a closed chapter. “This case was never forgotten,” Pam Bondi said, adding that the arrest demonstrates continued commitment to the four Americans who lost their lives.

The Benghazi attack occurred on September 11, 2012, when heavily armed militants stormed the U.S. diplomatic compound and a nearby CIA annex in Benghazi, Libya.

U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and State Department information officer Sean Smith were killed at the diplomatic facility. Former Navy SEALs Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty were killed later that night while defending the CIA annex.

The attack sparked years of congressional investigations and public scrutiny over diplomatic security failures and the federal government’s initial explanations. Republican lawmakers sharply criticized the State Department’s security posture in Benghazi, while Hillary Clinton defended her actions during multiple hearings and denied wrongdoing.

Pam Bondi said the arrest reflects the Trump administration’s broader national security strategy, which prioritizes accountability for attacks on Americans abroad. “If you commit acts of terror against Americans anywhere in the world, President Trump’s Justice Department will find you,” she said. “You can run, but you cannot hide.”

Justice Department officials said the prosecution of al-Bakoush represents years of investigative work and signals continued efforts to pursue other individuals connected to the Benghazi attack. Pam Bondi said the administration remains committed to ensuring accountability for the deaths of four Americans and to delivering long-awaited answers to their families.

Hillary Clinton rejected the findings, arguing that the panel merely repeated conclusions from earlier investigations. She publicly dismissed the report, stating it was time for the country to move on from Benghazi. Democrats went further, denouncing the investigation as politically motivated and characterizing it as a “conspiracy theory on steroids,” language that intensified partisan divisions surrounding the case.

Pam Bondi referenced those reactions while stressing that, regardless of political debate, the families of the victims never stopped seeking accountability. She said the Trump administration approach has been to focus on results rather than rhetoric.